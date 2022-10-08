Peter Tobin: Serial killer dies, aged 76
- Published
Serial killer Peter Tobin has died at the age of 76, the BBC understands.
Tobin was convicted of raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006.
He was also serving life terms at HMP Edinburgh for the murders of 15-year-old Vicky Hamilton and 18-year-old Dinah McNicol.
Vicky, of Redding, near Falkirk, and Dinah, of Tillingham, Essex, both vanished in 1991.
Their bodies were found 17 years later, buried in the garden of Tobin's former home in Margate, Kent.