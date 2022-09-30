Your pictures of Scotland: 23-30 September

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 23 and 30 September.

Johanna Gericke
Johanna Gericke's school run view of Ben Cruachan's reflection on Loch Tromlee at Ballimore Farm Estate in Argyll.
Rob Young
A chilly foggy morning in September 2022 produced this stunning scene just outside New Cumnock. Rob Young said a convenient layby allowed him to snap a couple of shots.
Tom Kelly
A rare albino squirrel made an appearance among the autumn leaves on the banks of the Water of Leith in Edinburgh. Snapped by Tom Kelly.
Jackie Coull
Jackie Coull and her pony Gracie looking into the Ochil Hills, Fishcross, Alloa.
Lesley Bremner
Lesley Bremner watched the sunrise over Nairn from "the secret beach".
Bill Wilson
A snap of the colourful buildings at St Andrews Harbour, photographed by Bill Wilson.
Max Blinkhorn
Max Blinkhorn said Fisherrow Yacht Club held its annual regatta but without wind, the sailors didn't have much in the way of racing to enjoy.
kirsty gould
A brief moment of calm between the rain showers in Deerness, Orkney, captured by Kirsty Gould.
Malcolm Gillies
Scottish Canals illuminated the Falkirk Wheel in recognition of Carers. Photo sent in by Malcolm Gillies
David Brookens
David Brookens captured this gorgeous mountain view from Arran on the Glasgow September weekend.
Alison Stewart
An adorable picture of two snow leopard siblings, taken by Alison Stewart.
Lauren McKinnon
Lauren McKinnon took this shot of a roe deer taking in the coastal views of Port Wemyss, Islay.
Heidi Young
The magnificent Caiplie Caves in Fife, taken by Heidi Young on a cloudy day.
Graham Paton
A stunning shot of the morning sun bursting through the clouds in Joppa, Edinburgh. Taken by Graham Paton.
Fergus O'Callaghan
Fergus O'Callaghan was heading up the fire dusky trails to the Mast at Glentress and paused to take this shot of the sunset.
Alex Orr
The stunning interior of St Giles' Cathedral on Edinburgh's Royal Mile snapped by Alex Orr.
Steven Lennie
Steven Lennie spotted a Robin in a tree on the Innocent Railway in Edinburgh.
David Simpson
David Simpson snapped this scene of 17-month -old Sophie with her grandparents on Balnakeil Beach during a family break in Durness.
Jessie Alcorn
Jessie Alcorn was on holiday doing the NC500 and came across a stag and doe stood on the roadside. She said they were completely unphased by all the gawping humans passing in cars and campervans.
Matthew Boyle
Matthew Boyle snapped this image while waiting for the sunrise from the Forth Bridge viewing platform, looking south.
Victor Tregubov
The grand architecture of the City Chambers in Glasgow, taken by Victor Tregubov.
Bill Wright
Bill Wright snapped this flying Common Dolphin between the Isle of Mull and Tiree.
Suzanne Lakie
Suzanne Lakie witnessed the upside to a torrential downpour while exploring Tobermory. Maybe there was a sunken treasure chest of gold at the end of the rainbow.
Adam Cobham
The spectacular colours of the buildings and the light and reflection of the sunset over Edinburgh's canal was captured by Adam Cobham.
Billy Briggs
Pink flamingos on a chilly morning at the Bird Gardens Scotland, at Oxton, Scottish Borders, taken by Billy Briggs.
Rosie McGeachan
A Cygnet was spotted wandering amongst the flowers in Victoria Park, Glasgow, by Rosie McGeachan.
David Pritchard
A magnificent sunset and cloud formation looking west across the River Kelvin floodplain, shot by David Pritchard.
Alana Willox
A September sunrise on Fraserburgh beach, captured by Alana Willox.
Gillian Campbell
Gillian Campbell's aesthetically pleasing photograph of the colourful buildings of Portree on the Isle of Skye.
Elaine MacKinnon
The stunning morning sky over the Duchess park in Motherwell, taken by Elaine MacKinnon.

