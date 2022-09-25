Police drop probe into JK Rowling threat over Salman Rushdie support
- Published
Police have dropped an investigation into an online threat to JK Rowling, over her support for Salman Rushdie after he was attacked on stage.
The Harry Potter author, 57, had tweeted screenshots of a message stating: "Don't worry, you are next."
The same Twitter account had posted messages praising the man who stabbed Mr Rushdie in the US last month.
Police Scotland said the threat was made outside the UK and there would be "no further action at this time".
Ms Rowling was among many authors and public figures who voiced support for Mr Rushdie. after the attack in New York state.
She said she felt "very sick" and hoped he would recover.
Following the threat on 13 August, she wrote: "To all sending supportive messages. Thank you. Police are involved (were already involved on other threats)."
The tweet, from an account in Pakistan, was later removed.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Following a report made to police regarding an online threat, enquiries have been carried out into this matter and it has been established that it was made outwith the UK.
"Enquiries are now complete and there is no further police action at this time."
Police had previously investigated online criticism directed at Ms Rowling over her views on transgender issues.
Salman Rushdhie was hospitalised with "life-changing" injuries after the attack on 12 August.
Hadi Matar, 24, was accused of stabbing him at least 10 times in the face, neck and abdomen. He pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.
The 75-year-old novelist faced years of death threats for his novel The Satanic Verses, which some Muslims see as blasphemous.