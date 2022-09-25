Scotland's papers: Tax warning and Hampden victory

Scotland's papers: Tax warning and Hampden victoryPublished41 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Liz Truss's tax announcement continues to dominate the front pages. The Sunday Times Scotland reports three former economic advisers to the Scottish government have warned of high earners leaving Scotland unless Holyrood matches Westminster's cuts.Image caption, The prime minister's plan has been described as "economically illiterate and morally bankrupt", the Sunday Post reports. Those comments comes from Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar ahead of UK Labour's national conference.Image caption, The SNP have branded it the "biggest, most reckless right-wing financial gambles in decades". The Sunday National leads on the party's demand for Westminster to be recalled so MPs can scrutinise the mini-budget.Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph says the UK government is planning even more tax cuts in a New Year Budget. Downing Street is also planning discounts for savers and child benefit claimants.Image caption, Union leaders, meanwhile, are warning the Scottish government that workers will not be "starved into submission". The chief of the country's largest union tells the Scotland on Sunday they are preparing to "battle" the government for improved pay for NHS staff. The paper also reports on on Scotland's dramatic victory over Ireland at Hampden.Image caption, The Scottish Sunday Express warns of an "autumn of discontent" as teachers, university workers, Glasgow subway staff and fire brigade personnel consider strike action.Image caption, The Sunday Mail leads with a picture of serial killer Peter Tobin chained to a hospital bed, reporting that he is lying there seriously ill. The families of suspected murder victims are urging him to "come clean before it's too late".Image caption, The Scottish Mail on Sunday reports Prince Harry is making last-minute changes to his memoirs to "tone down" the book amid fears it could upset people following the Queen's death.Image caption, The Scottish Sun on Sunday says the duke is making "frantic" alterations to some passages that could be considered "insensitive".Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.