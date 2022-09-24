Police name woman killed in Strathspey lorry crash
- Published
A woman who died in a crash with a lorry in the Highlands has been named by police.
Sally Foulds, 38, from the Nethy Bridge area, was killed when her Ford Focus collided with a Volvo articulated lorry on the A95 south-west of Grantown-on-Spey on 14 September.
The male lorry driver was uninjured in the crash near Dulnain Bridge.
Police Scotland Sgt Chris Donaldson said: "Our thoughts remain with Sally's family and friends.
He added: "Our enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may be able to help and who hasn't yet spoken to police to get in touch."