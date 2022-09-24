River City marks 20th anniversary with special episode

Image caption,

As part of the show’s fifth birthday celebrations in 2007, disgraced lawyer Archie Buchanan (Gilly Gilchrist) made a dramatic exit after embezzling money from his clients, cheating on his wife Gina (Libby MacArthur) and drugging his mother Liz (Eileen McCallum). After being emotionally tormented by her cruel son, Liz accidentally kills Archie, with sisters Gina and Eileen (Deirdre Davis) stepping in to protect her by disposing of Archie’s body over a cliff edge. But death is not eternal in Shieldinch and Archie made a dramatic return months later.