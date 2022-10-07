Your pictures of Scotland: 30 September - 7 October

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 30 September and 7 October.

Willie Matheson
Willie Matheson, of Aberdeen, said: "From my stroll down to Duthie Park for a coffee. This zippy piece of art brightened up the underside of the bridge no end."
Angela McKearney
Angela McKearney, of Walls, Shetland, whose son took this picture, said: "There is an old building called Parkhall in Bixter. It's been derelict for a while and has a lot of history attached to it. Overnight someone has drawn Halloween characters on the windows."
Victor Tregubov
"Stunning Linn of Tummel in early autumn," said Victor Tregubov, who took this picture.
Tracey Currie
Tracey Currie's photo of Bridge of Orchy on a cloudy wet morning.
Brian Gallagher
Brian Gallagher, of Bishopton, said of his shot: "Participants in the Great Scottish Run half marathon, just past Clyde Street in Glasgow."
Colette Gallagher
Colette Gallagher, of Glasgow, sent in this photo of Ring of Brodgar in Orkney.
Bruce Carrington
"Migrating geese are now appearing in large numbers in the Scottish Borders," said Bruce Carrington, who took his picture near Ancrum.
Alex Mitchell
Alex Mitchell's image of King's College Chapel in Aberdeen.
Colin Sales
Colin Sales, of Paisley, said: "This was taken last week on holiday in St Andrews. Murphy the cavapoo was enjoying running and rolling in the sand with his friend Murray on Tentsmuir Beach."
Maureen Campbell
Maureen Campbell, of East Kilbride, said she enjoyed a great panorama from the hilltop at Kilmichael Glassery, Lochgilphead.
David Graham
David Graham, who submitted this image, said: "Taken at Maidens, looking across to Ailsa Craig and Turnberry with two locals enjoying the last of the evening sun."
John Dewar
Sunset at a ruined home near Minish on North Uist in a picture from John Dewar, of Kilmaurs.
Alex Leddy
Alex Leddy, who sent in this image, said: "The shot was taken from the window of a Loganair flight from Aberdeen to Norwich and shows the meandering river Dee, the old harbour and the new outer harbour."
Andrew Jenkins
The Caledonian Canal's sea lock at Clachnaharry, Inverness, in a picture taken by Andrew Jenkins.
Simon Shanks
Simon Shanks, of Largs, said: "This is a picture I took whilst heading up Ben Vorlich, Lochearnhead, with my son Matthew. It was a busy day on the hills."
Alex Mackintosh
Alex Macintosh, of Kiltarlity, said of this shot: "There was a large herd of wild goats in Glen Strathfarer, but I think this one was a bit camera shy."
Mark Irvine
Mark Irvine, of Stonehaven, said of his picture: "Beautiful walk up to Clachnaben last Sunday complete with what looks like speech bubble clouds."
Amelia Heath
Amelia Heath, from near Shrewsbury, took this image from Ayr looking towards the Isle of Arran.
Richard Paton
Richard Paton, of St Madoes, Perth, said: "Coire an Lochan stands 740m above sea level below the impressive summit of Sgurr Eilde Mor near Kinlochleven."
Brian Colston
Brian Colston, of Falkirk, enjoyed the sight of the Jacobite steam locomotive while on a trip to Arisaig.
Morag Griffiths
Mo Griffiths, of Taynuilt, took this picture of Pitlochry's Enchanted Forest.
Dave Stewart
Dave Stewart's portrait of a heron at Edinburgh's Water of Leith.
Myles Fitt
Myles Fitt said the Forth Bridge was in a reflective mood when he took this shot from North Queensferry.
Iona Miller
Iona Miller's photo of Highland cattle at Braes, Barrhead.
Gordon Bain
Gordon Bain, of Inverness, captured this sunset at Loch Ness.

