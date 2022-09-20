Free bus scheme for under-22s clocks up 21 million journeys
- Published
Young Scots have made more than 21 million free bus journeys since the travel scheme began at the start of the year, the Scottish government has said.
Since January, everyone aged between five and 22 has been entitled to free bus travel.
The government says more than half of the one million people who are eligible have now signed up.
However, the scheme - part of an SNP-Green budget deal - has been criticised for for its "confusing" set-up process.
Now a government marketing campaign is being launched in a bid to further increase the uptake.
Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said the "landmark policy" was already helping young people and families with children cut costs while also helping to protect the environment.
She added: "With the majority of eligible young people now having access to free bus travel all across Scotland, for local journeys and trips further afield, now is the time to begin a new campaign aimed at those who may not have considered using the bus before.
"Free bus travel helps with transport affordability, it helps our young people access education and leisure destinations - all while helping us meet our net zero targets by encouraging a shift away from cars."
Free bus travel was billed as a big offer to young voters at the last Scottish election.
Now that it's in place, it's proving pretty popular - with young Scots making almost three million free bus journeys every month.
But could it go further? Just over half of those who are eligible have signed up since January. Not bad, but a long way short of what's possible.
The Scottish government is now launching a slick marketing campaign, to persuade more youngsters to get on board.
That won't help those who complain that signing up is far too complex - with one exasperated parent taking to social media to say: "OMG the application process. I'm IT literate and barely survived. The kids save an 80p fare and may now also be cleared for FBI work."
There's good reason to check the ID of anyone who applies.
But does that require passports, birth certificates, proof of address and photos?
If it's hard to apply, youngsters lose out, especially those without a passport or computer-savvy parents. And it's those young Scots who tend to need free bus travel the most.
Little wonder at least one council is sending teams into its schools, to help pupils deal with the paperwork.
To boost the uptake, some think all schools, colleges and employers could simply provide the Young Scot scheme with a list of those they know are under 22.
With the cost of living rising fast, every free bus journey is a problem solved.
How does the scheme work?
If you live in Scotland and are between five and 21 years old, you can apply for a card which entitles you to free bus travel.
Transport Scotland says to get free bus travel, you'll need a (new or replacement) National Entitlement Card (NEC) or Young Scot National Entitlement Card (Young Scot NEC).
Previously issued cards will not work.
The new cards are smart cards. They have a blue circle on them which says "ITSO", and automatically recognises that you are part of the scheme - no matter which bus operator you are using or where in Scotland you are.
Passengers have to tell the bus driver where they are going and tap their card on the card reader.
Parents must apply for children under the age of 16.