Scotland's papers: 'Nation falls silent' for the Queen's funeral

scotsman
Nearly all of Monday's papers dedicate their front pages to the Queen ahead of her state funeral in Westminster. The Scotsman sets the scene with its headline "A nation falls silent" with tens of millions of people expected to watch the funeral on TV.
The Scottish Daily Mail leads on King Charles saying he was "moved beyond measure" by the UK's outpouring of grief at his mother's death. It marries a photograph of the Queen waving with its headline: "Our last farewell".
The full front page of The Herald is given over to the funeral arrangements as the country "prepares to say goodbye".
The Scottish Sun front page carries a copy of the order of service for the funeral and a newly released photograph of the Queen.
The Daily Record has the same image on its front page and a message of thanks from King Charles to the people of the UK for their kindness in this period of mourning.
The Daily Telegraph also carries the same new photo of the Queen, which was taken at Windsor Castle in May. The paper notes that she is wearing aquamarine clip brooches given to her by her parents on her 18th birthday in 1944.
"Farewell Ma'am, and thank you" is the simple message on the front page of the Edinburgh Evening News.
The Times leads with the headline "Charles gives thanks" alongside a picture of him sharing a lighter moment with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace on Sunday.
"Farewell to our glorious Queen" the Scottish Daily Express says, alongside the newly released photograph of the late monarch in a powder blue dress.
The Daily Star leads on the UK holding a one-minute silence for the Queen with the headline: "Kingdom United!"
The i
The i sums up the day with its headline: "World's farewell to Elizabeth II". It says hundreds of thousands are gathering in London for the biggest state funeral in history, with billions expected to watch around the globe.
The police's approach to those protesting against the monarchy is the focus of The National's front page.
The Press and Journal has seven pages of coverage of the funeral preparations and leads with King Charles' message of thanks to the nation.
A car crash on the A9 that left one woman dead is the lead story on the front page of The Courier.
The Aberdeen Evening Express front page leads with the launch of a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Dyce, Aberdeenshire.
Dundee's Evening Telegraph reports how a man brandishing a knife has been jailed after a six-hour stand-off with police.

