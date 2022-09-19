Scotland's papers: 'Nation falls silent' for the Queen's funeral

Scotland's papers: 'Nation falls silent' for the Queen's funeralPublished10 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Nearly all of Monday's papers dedicate their front pages to the Queen ahead of her state funeral in Westminster. The Scotsman sets the scene with its headline "A nation falls silent" with tens of millions of people expected to watch the funeral on TV.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail leads on King Charles saying he was "moved beyond measure" by the UK's outpouring of grief at his mother's death. It marries a photograph of the Queen waving with its headline: "Our last farewell".Image caption, The full front page of The Herald is given over to the funeral arrangements as the country "prepares to say goodbye".Image caption, The Scottish Sun front page carries a copy of the order of service for the funeral and a newly released photograph of the Queen.Image caption, The Daily Record has the same image on its front page and a message of thanks from King Charles to the people of the UK for their kindness in this period of mourning.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph also carries the same new photo of the Queen, which was taken at Windsor Castle in May. The paper notes that she is wearing aquamarine clip brooches given to her by her parents on her 18th birthday in 1944.Image caption, "Farewell Ma'am, and thank you" is the simple message on the front page of the Edinburgh Evening News.Image caption, The Times leads with the headline "Charles gives thanks" alongside a picture of him sharing a lighter moment with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace on Sunday.Image caption, "Farewell to our glorious Queen" the Scottish Daily Express says, alongside the newly released photograph of the late monarch in a powder blue dress.Image caption, The Daily Star leads on the UK holding a one-minute silence for the Queen with the headline: "Kingdom United!"Image source, The i Image caption, The i sums up the day with its headline: "World's farewell to Elizabeth II". It says hundreds of thousands are gathering in London for the biggest state funeral in history, with billions expected to watch around the globe.Image caption, The police's approach to those protesting against the monarchy is the focus of The National's front page.Image caption, The Press and Journal has seven pages of coverage of the funeral preparations and leads with King Charles' message of thanks to the nation.Image caption, A car crash on the A9 that left one woman dead is the lead story on the front page of The Courier.Image caption, The Aberdeen Evening Express front page leads with the launch of a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Dyce, Aberdeenshire.Image caption, Dundee's Evening Telegraph reports how a man brandishing a knife has been jailed after a six-hour stand-off with police.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.