Scots prepare for the Queen's final farewell
Scots are preparing to witness the final farewell to the Queen.
After ten days of ceremony, tributes and mourning, the state funeral will take place in London later.
Hundreds of members of the Armed Forces in Scotland will play a part, as they did when the monarch's coffin made the journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh.
The first minister is among Scots invited to the state funeral in Westminster Abbey
Nicola Sturgeon arrived in London on Sunday, tweeting a photograph of the sunset over the Houses of Parliament.
Civic leaders and representatives of charities where the Queen was patron have also been invited.
Cammy Day, leader of Edinburgh City Council will attend after a week of events which initially focused on Scotland's capital.
He told BBC Scotland: "It's an absolute honour for me as leader of the city to be able to take part in what is a historic moment for the world.
"Myself and the Lord Provost, as Lord Lieutenant to the Queen, will travel down to the funeral to show our final respects and represent our capital city where the Queen enjoyed so much of her time."
On Sunday, the official order of service for the funeral was released, with details of those taking part.
The Most Rev Leo Cushley, Archbishop of St Andrews and Edinburgh and the Most Rev Mark Strange Primus will be there for the Scottish Episcopal Church.
Rev Dr Iain Greenshields, the moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland will lead a prayer at the service which the Queen helped to plan.
He will say: "Let us give thanks to God for Queen Elizabeth's long life and reign, recalling with gratitude her gifts of wisdom, diligence, and service.
"Oh God, from whom cometh everything that is upright and true, accept our thanks for the gifts of heart and mind that thou didst bestow upon thy daughter Elizabeth, and which she showed forth among us in her words and deeds.
"And grant that we may have grace to live our lives in accordance with thy will, to seek the good of others, and to remain faithful servants unto our lives' end."
As events unfold in London, the main watching event will take place at Holyrood Park, where a big screen has been erected in front of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
It is open to members of the public and does not require a ticket. The screen will show BBC coverage from 08:00 until about 17:00.
A bank holiday has been granted with many venues and events closing or being cancelled.
Some community and religious centres, cinemas and veterans clubs will open free for the public so that people do not have to watch the service on their own.
Vue cinemas will also be opening their doors early to screen the day's events free of charge. Tickets are required, and are being sold on the company's website.