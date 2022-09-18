Family pay tribute to grandmother killed in A9 crash
- Published
Police have named a grandmother who died in a crash in the Highlands involving a car and coach.
Philippa Grant, who was driving a silver Audi A4, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on the A9, near Slochd, on Friday.
Police Scotland have appealed to the public for more information.
The family of Ms Grant, from Rothiemurchus, said she was a "fun and loving mother and grandmother" and "a life force who will be hugely missed".
The statement added: "We will miss her terribly.
"She will be so fondly remembered for the energy and enthusiasm that she ploughed into a career that spanned business, charity and tourism whilst bringing up a family."
The collision between Ms Grant's Audi and a white Volvo B12 single decker happened at about 19:45 on Friday, 17 miles south of Inverness.
Eight passengers from the coach were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness where they were treated for minor injuries and later released.
The road was closed for the rest of the day to complete collision investigation work and re-opened at about 04:00 on Saturday.
Sgt Neil MacDonald said: "Our thoughts are very much with Philippa's family at this very difficult time.
"Our investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened is ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who can assist, who has not already spoken to officers, to please get in touch."
He also asked anyone with dashcam footage to contact officers.