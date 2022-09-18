Scotland's papers: Guarding Granny and 'I eat my child's leftovers'Published28 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Most of Sunday's front pages feature images of the Queen's eight grandchildren taking part in a poignant vigil around her coffin as she lies in state at Westminster Hall. The Sunday Mail said the tribute was led by Princes William and Harry, who both wore military uniform for the historic occasion.Image caption, The Scottish Mail on Sunday focuses on the brothers and offers readers a detailed account of "a day that will never be forgotten".Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph sums up the moment: "Together for Granny". It was an "emotional vigil that matched the most formal of royal duties with love", the paper says, as the Queen's grandchildren - with an age range spanning 30 years - chose to pay public tribute in the first vigil of its kind in British history.Image caption, "United we stand" is the headline on the front of the Scottish Sun on Sunday. The paper says the brothers "put aside their differences" to lead all eight of the Queen's grandchildren at the ceremony in Westminster Hall.Image caption, "Our comfort and joy" is the headline in the Sunday Post. As world leaders flew into London to join 2,000 mourners at the Queen's funeral in Westminster Abbey on Monday, her grandchildren said she had been a source of great strength and huge fun.Image caption, The Sunday Times' main picture is of Prince William meeting members of the public as they queued to see the Queen's coffin. The paper says thousands turned out to pay their respects to the late monarch despite being warned they faced a 24-hour wait.Image caption, The Scottish Sunday Express joins calls for an annual celebration of the Queen with a dedicated day in the national calendar. The paper also expects calls to be made in Parliament this week for a statue of the Queen to be erected permanently on the fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square.Image caption, The Herald front page is dominated by what it describes as a "The Great Divide". The paper features a special report into poverty in Scotland and also carries a call for Prince Andrew to be stripped of his Earl of Inverness title.Image caption, Scotland on Sunday says new Prime Minister Liz Truss held key talks with world leaders ahead of the Queen's funeral. The paper reports her government faces a "make or break week" as it prepares to outline plans to address the cost of living crisis.Image caption, And The National leads with an essay by Neal Ascherson which claims King Charles "probably shares his mother's instinctive hostility to Scottish independence".Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.