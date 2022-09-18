Scotland prepares on eve of Queen's state funeral
- Published
Scots are making preparations across the country ahead of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Schools, shops and visitor attractions will close for the bank holiday on Monday - a day of grand ceremony.
The funeral, including a service in Westminster Abbey, will be broadcast around the world and is expected to be shown on a number of large screens.
BBC Scotland spoke to people about their plans on the eve of the largest state occasion in living memory.
Service of preparation
Considered to be the largest cathedral in Scotland, Glasgow Cathedral has hosted Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip on a number of occasions.
In 2012 they attended a service of thanksgiving to mark her Diamond Jubilee, which was attended by about 1,300 dignitaries - including military personnel and former First Minister Alex Salmond.
But at 19:00 on Sunday, a more solemn gathering will be held.
A special service will be delivered by Rev Mark E Johnstone, reflecting on the Queen's extraordinary life.
No church has been allowed to hold an official service of remembrance or thanksgiving before the Westminster Abbey ceremony.
However Rev Johnstone told the BBC he expected the local community would need an additional source of comfort before Monday's proceedings.
"We were conscious of the fact there were many things happening in many places," he said. "But we thought it was important to have a time of preparation."
A funereal atmosphere is expected to be felt elsewhere in Scotland on Sunday night.
In the village of Ballater, near Balmoral Castle, the local church will join the National Moment of Reflection at 20:00.
The UK government said people could reflect on the Queen's life and legacy, either at home with friends and family, out on doorsteps, in the street with neighbours, or at locally arranged community events and vigils.
Businessman David Coban expected the Ballater event to be a very personal occasion for residents.
He said: "Many people have said to me that it almost feels as though they've lost a member of their family, it's that close a connection.
"I feel they probably want to be at home on Monday with their own families, watching the footage of the funeral and maybe reminiscing."
'A great honour to play for her'
Pipe major James Cooper, of the Ballater Pipe Band, has been playing in the hills above Balmoral Castle - the Queen's beloved Scottish home where she died on 8 September.
She spent most summers at the 50,000-acre country estate in Aberdeenshire, usually with husband Philip and family by her side.
Mr Cooper's laments are for the late monarch, but also for the community who felt so close to her.
"She was a big part for the community," he told the BBC. "We recently played for her a couple of weeks ago and it was a great honour to do that.
"We would probably be the last band that played for her."
The Aberdeenshire bar hosting a wake
Just over 50 miles from Balmoral Castle is the Harbour Bar in Gourdon, Aberdeenshire.
Like many other pubs across the country, the venue will keep its doors open on Monday and will screen live coverage of the state funeral.
But it will also be putting out food for customers in the style of a traditional wake.
Owner Jonny Gardner says the tone will be quiet and respectful.
"It is most definitely a wake, in no way can you term it a celebration." he said.
"There won't be any music on apart from that which is accompanying the TV service.
"We're just inviting the locals to come in and take part in this experience because no one really in the last 70 years has experienced anything like this so it's going to be something new for all of us."
While most of the public spaces in Scotland will be closed for the funeral, some community spaces plan to open to allow people to watch the funeral together.
Nine hours of live BBC footage will be broadcast on a big screen in Holyrood Park, in front of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh from 08:00.
Some churches will also screen the service at Westminster Abbey, including Fettercairn Church, near Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire and the Tron Church on Bath Street, Glasgow.