Scotland's largest teachers' union backs strike
Members of Scotland's biggest teaching union have rejected a 5% pay offer and backed strike action.
The EIS union said 78% of its members took part in a consultative ballot over pay and conditions.
A total of 94% of those taking part voted to reject the 5% pay offer put forward by local authority umbrella body Cosla.
A further 91% of members backed strike action in pursuit of a better pay offer.
On Thursday, the Scottish Secondary Teachers' Association revealed its members had also rejected the 5% pay deal, with the majority saying they would also back strike action without an improved deal.
Cosla has also been locked in industrial disputes with education staff and cleansing workers in recent months.
The Scottish government has previously said it was "committed to supporting a fair pay offer for teachers".
