'Dementia patients lost precious time during Covid'
By Chelsea Rocks
BBC News Scotland
- Published
Margaret Northedge says having dementia feels like time is running away and you need to make special memories while you still can.
That's why the Covid pandemic and lockdown had such a huge impact on dementia services, the 63-year-old says.
Margaret and her husband Barry are part of BUDDs (Better Understanding Dementia Diagnosis), a lived experience group which worked with professionals to study dementia support and diagnosis in Scotland during lockdown.
She says delays in diagnosis due to a lack of face-to-face evaluation meant people were struggling without treatment.
Margaret adds: "Delaying vital treatment means more time is wasted and we don't have time to waste.
"We need to find ways to work around things like coronavirus so people don't get left behind."
The study that Margaret and Barry led was carried out with Alzheimer's Scotland's Dementia Research Unit at the University of Edinburgh.
Margaret says: "There was a consensus among those with lived experience that time is everything, you are acutely aware of making memories and doing what you can while you still can.
"It is important to be able to interact and keep your brain active. Lockdown made this much more difficult.
"Delayed appointments meant delays to diagnosis, treatment and learning how to cope with this life-changing news."
"Coping is so important in managing your treatment and learning to live with dementia."
'Struggling to cope'
Margaret was diagnosed with dementia eight years ago, at the age of just 55, when she realised she was struggling to keep up at work and cope with a workload she had previously managed well.
Without the support of work colleagues to help her manage her disabling side effects, she resigned from her career in IT and struggled to come to terms with what she felt was "the end of my life".
She told BBC Scotland that in the months before her diagnosis, she was depressed and felt her cognitive ability was significantly deteriorating.
"I thought life was over, I thought I wouldn't be able to make memories or enjoy things I had always done." she said.
"I couldn't see a way forward. The important thing was being supported to look forward and learn what the diagnosis means for you and how to adapt."
The research found people diagnosed during the pandemic had no way of accessing the same level of support as Margaret had experienced because third sector groups and face-to-face healthcare were not available.
Dementia is not only assessed by verbal cues but also by the patient's walking, fine motor skills and behaviours.
In March 2020, due to Covid, memory clinics were closed for a brief period before shifting to online and telephone platforms and GP services were stretched.
The report said this resulted in a delay in referrals for assessment and a lack of comprehensive examination and appropriate support during diagnosis.
Margaret, who lives in Drumnadrochit, 15 miles from Inverness, believes the support offered to her husband Barry was also fundamental in the longevity of her memory and mental ability.
"Carers are often loved ones, it is in their nature to worry and protect their partner following a diagnosis of dementia," Barry told BBC Scotland.
"I learned that it's about allowing Margaret to do what she's always done for as long as it is safe to do so. This allows her to make special memories and stops deterioration."
Lead researcher at the Dementia Research Centre, Lindsay Kinnaird, described dementia as a "joint diagnosis," for a patient and their partner, who is often their carer.
She found the pandemic added additional stress and emotional distress to patients and their carers due to the critical nature of time for those living with the conditions.
The report recommends that, where possible, dementia assessment and consultations are conducted in-person and patients and their loved ones attend a face-to-face appointment to receive their diagnosis.
Ms Kinnaird says: "Virtual appointments are a tool which can be used post-diagnosis, once a person has been fully assessed and has built a rapport with clinicians involved in their care.
"During the assessment period, healthcare professionals benefit from seeing a patient in order to fully examine their non-verbal cues and responses.
"We recommend that diagnosis is always given face-to-face, video calls are by their very nature less supportive in what is a difficult and life-changing moment for patients and their loved ones."