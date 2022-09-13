Margaret Ferrier: MP who exposed public to Covid must do unpaid work
An MP who travelled by train despite knowing she had Covid has been ordered to carry out 270 hours of community service.
Margaret Ferrier spoke in parliament in September 2020 while awaiting the results of a Covid test.
She then took the train home to Glasgow after being told she had tested positive.
Ferrier had previously pled guilty to culpably and recklessly exposing the public to the virus.
The charge stated that she had failed to self-isolate and had "exposed people to risk of infection, illness and death".
Prosecutors told Glasgow Sheriff Court that her conduct had shown a "reckless disregard of public safety".
Ferrier was an SNP MP at the time of the offence, but subsequently lost the party whip and has been sitting in the Commons as an independent. She has so far resisted calls to stand down.
Ordering Ferrier to carry out 270 hours of unpaid work within the next nine months, Sheriff Principal Craig Turnbull said she had "wilfully disregarded guidance" by not self-isolating after her test.
He added: "Your behaviour was deliberate and extended over a number of days. The gravity of harm that could have resulted from your actions could have been significant."
The MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West took a Covid test on Saturday 26 September 2020 because she had a "slight cough", but did not believe she would be positive.
She went to church in Glasgow on the Sunday while still awaiting the result of her test and gave a reading to the congregation of 45 people, before later spending more than two hours in a bar in Prestwick, Ayrshire.
Ferrier then took a taxi from her home to Glasgow Central Station on the Monday and travelled to London on a train which had 183 passengers on board.
She spoke in the Commons at about 19:30 that evening before going to sit at a table with DUP MP Jim Shannon, where they conversed for 20 minutes.
The positive result from her Covid test was delivered at 20:03 by text and email, with Ferrier deciding to spend the night in her hotel before returning to Glasgow by train the next morning to avoid having to self-isolate in London for two weeks.
Her defence advocate, Brian McConnachie KC, described Ferrier's actions as having been "48 hours of poor decisions in a lifetime of otherwise complete observance and upholding of the law".
Mr McConnachie said she had convinced herself the test would be negative and that there would be no danger, and that there had been "uncontrolled panic" when it came back positive.
The court had received 34 testimonials and letters in support of Ms Ferrier from other MPs - including Mr Shannon - as well as constituents and staff.