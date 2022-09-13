Scotland's papers: 'The King's vigil' as Scotland remembers the Queen

Scotland's papers: 'The King's vigil' as Scotland remembers the QueenPublished28 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage source, MetroImage caption, Like many of Tuesday's papers, the Metro leads with a powerful image of King Charles and his siblings as they stand around their mother's coffin at Monday's vigil in Edinburgh. The newspaper adds how the Queen's only daughter Princess Anne became the first woman to be part of the historic Vigil for the Princes ceremony. It has only previously been carried out by male members of the Royal Family, it reports.Image source, Daily TelegraphImage caption, The Daily Telegraph details how the siblings walked together up the aisle of St Giles' Cathedral before dividing to stand at each side, showing "she was not alone". The paper says the royals chose not to hold swords, but instead stood with their hands held together and their eyes lowered as members of the public walked by.Image caption, The Daily Mail leads on King Charles III and his three siblings standing at each of the four corners of their mother's coffin as they held a vigil at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday. The paper reported how thousands of well-wishers also filed past the coffin, where it will remain for 24 hours being being flown back to London.Image caption, The Sun goes into detail about who else attended the vigil, including members of the Royal Company of Archers, who were the Queen's official bodyguards when she was in Scotland. The paper also reports on how Prince Harry will not wear his military uniform at the Queen's funeral after stepping down as a senior working royal with his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in 2020.Image source, The iImage caption, The i looks at how constitutional duties came to a halt on Monday as the Queen's children stood guard around their mother's coffin, while the public filed past. King Charles wore the Prince Charles Edward Stuart tartan and white heather from the Balmoral estate in his lapel, the paper says. He was greeted by people outside the cathedral chanting: "Here he is. Here he is. It's the King."Image source, HeraldImage caption, The Herald reports that in his address to the Scottish Parliament for the first time as monarch, King Charles spoke of his mother's deep love for Scotland. The King told political leaders, MSPs and dignitaries that the Queen saw the country and its people as a "haven and a home".Image source, Daily ExpressImage caption, The Scottish Daily Express leads on the vigil for the Queen as her children grieve for their "darling Mama". The paper explains how King Charles previously stood in vigil when the Queen Mother died, when her four grandsons carried out the duty.Image source, Daily RecordImage caption, The Daily Record keeps its front page simple with an image of King Charles III staring into the distance.Image source, TimesImage caption, The Times Scotland focuses on how the Royal Family united in grief for the Queen's vigil, showing a picture of the huge crowds watching as the Queen's coffin was driven away from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh to lie at rest for 24 hours.Image source, Press and JournalImage caption, A number of stores and business have confirmed they will be closed on Monday 19 September, the day of the Queen's funeral, reports the Press and Journal. This comes after King Charles announced the day would be a bank holiday. The paper adds that experts have warned the extra bank holiday could hit the struggling UK economy after the latest GDP figures showed "feeble" growth.Image caption, The Courier reports the Queen is at rest in the heart of Scotland's capital with the crown of Scotland placed on her coffin.Image source, Daily StarImage caption, The Daily Star of Scotland shares fears of "30-hour queues" as the public descends on the Palace of Westminster in London where the Queen's coffin will Lie-in-State from Wednesday afternoon until Monday 19 September, the day of her funeral. The front page shows a picture of King Charles leading his family in the procession in Edinburgh.Image source, NationalImage caption, The National leads with accusations made against the BBC for ignoring its obligations on impartiality around its reporting on King Charles III. The paper says when asked if he believed the BBC was upholding its obligations, the paper's Republic convener Tristan Gray said the idea was "pretty laughable at this point".Image source, Glasgow TimesImage caption, The Glasgow Times says women in an accommodation centre for female asylum seekers have told how the building is "infested with rats", with one woman saying she would rather "sleep on the streets" than endure the problems within the Southside residence.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph reports that grieving parents of Paul Rollo, 49, have called for improved Tayside mental health services as they fear son will become "another statistic". Paul Rollo, 49, was found dead at his home in Forfar last week, after a decade of battling with poor mental health.Image caption, The Evening Express says two men forced their way into a stranger's Aberdeen home, beat him with a metal pole, demanded £1,500 and threatened to chop his head off with samurai swords.