The people queuing to see the Queen's coffin
While thousands lined the streets of Edinburgh to see the historic royal procession, another queue was building elsewhere in the city.
At the Meadows, people from across the country lined up for their chance to file past the Queen's coffin while at rest in St Giles' Cathedral.
First in the queue were George Higgins and Sheila Purvis.
Both ex-services, they were keen to pay their respects to the former monarch they considered their "boss".
Mr Higgins, who served with the 1 Royal Scots in Northern Ireland and the first Gulf War, arrived at the front of the queue at 06:45.
"I was on nightshift last night and I'm going to be on nightshift again tonight again, so I'm going to be up for 40 hours.
"But the way I look at it is, Her Majesty gave 70 years of service to us and to the country, at least I can give her 40 hours of mine."
Ms Purvis, who was in Women's Royal Army Corps, said: "The Queen was our boss.
"It's comforting to know that she died in Scotland, and not England, so that we can show our respects. We wouldn't have been able to do that otherwise."
The pair were queuing to get wristbands which would allow them entry to the cathedral to see the Queen's coffin.
But after that, they had to line up to get into the cathedral - a queue which stretched back about a mile through George Square, Potterow, Chambers Street and George IV Bridge by late afternoon.
Mourners will have less than 24 hours to file past before the late monarch begins her journey to London on Tuesday evening.
Lindsay Forbes travelled to Edinburgh from Kirkcudbright, Dumfries and Galloway, to see the Queen's coffin.
"My wife and I both felt this was part of history and we want to be part of it and pay our respects," he said.
While in the queue for a wristband, he struck up conversation with Steve Gilman, from north Fife.
"I'm very much a monarchist, very much a unionist, and I wanted to pay my respects," he said. "I saw the Queen go past us in Dundee yesterday and went down this morning."
Both men hold King Charles III in high regard.
Mr Forbes said he had met him three times during visits to south-west Scotland and he found him to be "extremely caring".
"I first came across him when he visited the Abbeyfield Society [care] home and it was perfectly clear that his time for elderly people was not going to be interrupted by a timetable for the rest of the day.
"He gave loads of time to the people that he sat down and talked to in this care home and I was very impressed by that."
Meanwhile, Mr Gilman said he was awarded an OBE at Buckingham Palace by the King.
"I think he's a very dignified, very calm man and has been training for this role all his life. While I'm incredibly sorry that the Queen has passed, I think King Charles is the right guy to see us through this difficult time."
The Bremner family from Kennoway in Fife also waited for coveted wristbands in the Meadows.
Grandmother Betty said they watched the coffin being driven along the M90 on Sunday but "it passed so quick".
"But we'd already planned to be here and it just felt... well, it was our duty to come here. She's done so much for the country, the whole family loves the Queen - and we just had to come."
And she expressed sympathy for King Charles.
"He has had no time grieve, he's been thrown straight into being King," she said.
"And I'm sure he'll do a great job but how hard must that be? Saying goodbye to your mother in front of the world, just so hard. The family looked distraught. I feel for the whole family, I think it's sad."