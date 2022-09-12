What to know if you want to view Queen's coffin in Edinburgh
By Georgina Davies
BBC Scotland News
- Published
The Queen's coffin will lie at rest in St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, giving the public an opportunity to pay their respects.
It will process from Edinburgh's Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral.
Mourners will be able to file past from about 17:30 on Monday 12 September until 15:00 on Tuesday 13 September.
Officials say a queuing system will be in place and it is likely there will be delays on public transport.
Will I need to get a ticket?
The Scottish government is warning that the queue is expected to be very long.
Members of the public will have to stand for long periods, possibly many hours, with very little opportunity to sit down, as the queue will keep moving.
To help manage the line, wristbands will be given out from 13:00 on Monday and you will only be permitted to pay your respects to the Queen if you have one.
Only one wristband per person will be issued and individuals will have to be present to collect one.
Step-free and accessible options are available for those who need them.
Where do I join the queue?
The queue will start at George Square Lane/North Meadow Walk in The Meadows.
Once you have been given a wristband, you will walk the designated route to the security tent at St Giles' Cathedral.
The distance from the wristband entrance, to St. Giles' Cathedral is 1.5 miles in length.
There is mixed and challenging terrain due to the nature of the Old Town including cobbles, steep incline and uneven surfaces.
Will there be toilets?
Portable toilets will be available on the queue route and visitors will be able to leave the line for a reasonable length of time to use the facilities.
Can I pay my respects if I have accessibility issues?
There is an accessible queuing scheme available for blue badge holders.
You may be accompanied by one carer or companion and you will need to bring your blue badge with you to gain access to the scheme.
Using this scheme does not guarantee access to St Giles' Cathedral, and entry time will depend on demand. There will still be some queuing.
If you need to use the accessible queuing scheme there will be a designated drop-off point for vehicles situated at the east end of Chambers Street which can be accessed via South Bridge (it is worth noting that the bridge is closed northbound from Chambers Street onwards).
There will be no capacity to wait at the drop-off zone and those dropping off individuals will be directed to move on immediately.
There will be no pick-up point for the event due to road closures and issues with ease of access to the surrounding area and you will need to make your own arrangements.
What I get into St Giles' Cathedral ok?
Step-free access will be available for those who need it both at the security search point and St Giles' Cathedral.
Guide dogs, hearing dogs and other official assistance dogs are permitted within the cathedral although no other animals are permitted.
Wheelchairs will not be provided for the file past, Further information about the cathedral can be found on its website.
How will the trains be affected?
ScotRail is urging passengers heading to Edinburgh over the coming days to plan ahead as trains are expected to be very busy.
The train operator has issued the following advice:
- Passengers heading to St Giles' Cathedral should travel to Edinburgh Waverley station, where supporting arrangements will be in place. Due to construction work being carried out on a building next to Haymarket station and the proximity of the tram lines, passengers are advised not to use Haymarket station if they are heading to St Giles' Cathedral.
- Queues are expected at some major stations, particularly Edinburgh Waverley. ScotRail and Network Rail urged passengers to be "patient and respectful" to staff who will be "working flat out to ensure people are supported to pay their respects".
- You can plan ahead by downloading the ScotRail app or website for the most up-to-date service information, including first and last services.
What should I bring?
- Clothing to protect you from cold or wet weather
- Food and drinks to consume in the queue although they must be consumed or disposed of before entering the security search point on George IV Bridge. Clear water bottles are permitted, but must be emptied of their contents before you enter the security search point. There are limited places to buy refreshments along the route
- Sunscreen, if required, which must be disposed of before you enter the security search point
- Small portable mobile phone charger
- Essential medication or equipment that you need to keep with you. Please explain this to the security staff or police at the security search point so they can check the items
What security measures are in place?
Security measures will be in place to keep everyone safe.
The police may conduct security searches along parts of the queue.
Before entering St Giles' Cathedral you will go through an airport-style security search point.
Restrictions on bags and other items will be strictly enforced, with banned items confiscated.
If there is a security incident or you spot a suspicious item, alert the stewards or the police and follow their instructions.
What can I not bring into the cathedral?
Banned items will be confiscated and will not be returned, and any illegal items will be dealt with by the police.
You must not bring any of the following items into the security search point or St Giles' Cathedral.
- Bags larger than 40cm x 30cm x 20cm in size, bags or rucksacks with expandable compartments, bags or rucksacks with multiple pockets or complex openings, solid sided bags, or bags on wheels
- Large items being carried in addition to bags. This includes sleeping bags, blankets, carrier bags, folding chairs, camping equipment, and children's pushchairs.
- Non-retractable umbrellas
- Flasks - this includes metal reusable water bottles
- No food or liquids of any kind. Clear plastic or glass reusable water bottles will be permitted but must be emptied before entering
- Tribute items including flowers, candles, soft toys, photographs
- Medium to large sized cameras (including telescopic lens), video recorders and other electrical similar sized equipment
- Personal defence equipment (e.g flick knives, butterfly knives and personal defence sprays) - items which are lawful in some countries are not permitted in the UK and anyone found in possession of such items are liable to arrest
- Sharp items including knives, Swiss Army Knives, scissors, cutlery and screwdrivers
- Paint sprays, padlocks, chains and climbing gear
- Fireworks, smoke canisters, air horns, flares, whistles laser devices, and other items that could be used to cause a disturbance or noise
- Banners, placards, flags and similar items that could be used to cause a disturbance
Where can I lay flowers for the Queen?
Flowers can be laid in Middle Meadow Walk and Palace of Holyrood House but will not be permitted into the St Giles' Cathedral.