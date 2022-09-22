Scotland's papers: Putin's nuclear threat and Truss's tax 'gamble'Published9 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Many of Thursday's front pages focus on Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. The Times says US President Joe Biden has condemned Mr Putin's threats to deploy Russia's nuclear arsenal, reporting on his declaration that "a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought". The paper notes that, in his own rare televised speech to the Russian people, Mr Putin claimed without evidence the West itself has engaged in "nuclear blackmail" and said "this is not a bluff".Image caption, Prime Minister Liz Truss will warn Mr Putin "he will never win" despite a "desperate threat" to go nuclear, the Scottish Daily Mail reports. The paper says she is set to join Mr Biden in denouncing the "Russian despot" at her own speech to a United Nations summit in New York, where the crisis ended up dominating the first bilateral meeting between the UK and US leaders.Image caption, The Scotsman says Mr Putin's move to call up thousands of extra troops was branded a "sign" the invasion of Ukraine was failing, as world leaders gathered at the United Nations summit in New York to discuss the ongoing Russian assault on Ukraine.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph also leads with Ms Truss's first speech to the UN as prime minister, in which she will say the world is experiencing a "decisive moment in the history of freedom". The paper also reports that five British people captured by Russia have been released as part of a prisoner swap negotiated by Saudi Arabia.Image caption, Under the headline "Good news, Vlad news", The Scottish Sun reports that among the five were Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, who had been "sentenced to death by a Kremlin-backed kangaroo court" in occupied areas of eastern Ukraine. The paper says the group, which also includes a captured aid worker, landed safely in Saudi Arabia after the "surprise deal".Image caption, The Metro leads on the outbreak of protests in Russia following Mr Putin's announcement. The paper says more than 1,300 people have been arrested in at least 38 cities, with some heard to shout "no war" and "send Putin to the trenches".Image caption, Meanwhile, economists have warned that Ms Truss's "gamble on tax cuts" risks damaging the value of the pound, the i reports. The paper says the Institute for Fiscal Studies has also said plans to reverse national insurance and corporation tax increases could lead to government debt "spiralling out of control".Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News reports that Britain is facing tens of billions of pounds of extra borrowing to cover the cost of protecting businesses, schools and charities from the full force of the energy crisis.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express leads on the UK government's plan to fix wholesale gas and electricity prices for firms for six months from 1 October, shielding businesses from crippling costs. The paper says following this announcement, industry leaders have said more must be done to ensure businesses do not "fall off a cliff" when the scheme ends next spring.Image caption, The number of of Scots firms that have gone bust has soared by over a third in one year, plunging businesses into a crisis sparked by soaring energy bills, according to The Herald. The paper says official data shows the numbers of Scots companies that have gone out of business has risen from 418 in the first nine months of last year to 646 over the same period this year. About 105 companies were made insolvent in Scotland last month - the highest monthly figure since the start of 2019 - and 33% higher than the August before Covid, in 2019.Image caption, The National says support for an independent Scotland has reached its highest-ever level, according to a survey which identifies long-term changes in people's social attitudes. The latest publication of the British Social Attitudes (BSA) survey suggests more than half of people north of the border think Scotland should be an independent nation - the highest figure recorded since 1999.Image caption, The Daily Record reports Doncaster City football club have used an ancient claim over the city's national status to apply for a place in next season's Scottish Cup. The bid by the Yorkshire club to gain entry into the competition is based on a 12th Century treaty which states the town is legally part of Scotland.Image caption, Health and Social Care Moray is leading a large-scale inquiry at Cathay Care Home amid concerns over "quality issues", reports The Press and Journal. This comes after the Care Inspectorate raised some concerns about the quality of care at the Forres care home. A spokeswoman for Cathay Care Home apologised for the issues and said they are "confident" they can address them.Image caption, The Courier reports a new community group in Aberfeldy wants to get homes built in a bid to halt the exodus of local people being priced out of the housing market. The plan by the Aberfeldy Development Trust would address the high cost of buying a home that forces many to leave the town for cheaper areas.Image caption, Taking a characteristic left-field approach, the Daily Star leads with claims that the late Duke of Edinburgh was "obsessed with space and had a cache of secret UFO documents". Under the headline "E.T. throne home", the paper reports investigators have called for Prince Phillip's alien dossier to be opened to the public.Image caption, Striking staff members at Dundee University have been left "alarmed" after a man brandishing a mallet confronted them on the picket line, according to the Evening Telegraph.Image caption, The Evening Express reports that a drink-driver caught with a knife in his car claimed he had the blade to "sharpen his pencils". 