Crowds gather for proclamation ceremony in Edinburgh
A public proclamation to announce the accession of King Charles has taken place in Edinburgh.
Crowds gathered at the Mercat Cross on the city's Royal Mile to hear the Lord Lyon King of Arms read the address.
The event follows a ceremony at St James's Palace on Saturday when King Charles was confirmed as the new monarch before the Accession Council.
A 21-gun salute also took place at Edinburgh Castle where a second proclamation was also read.
Giving his first proclamation, the Lord Lyon told the crowd: "God save the King."
The crowd shouted back in celebration: "God save the King" and then the national anthem was then sung by the crowd.
The Lord Lyon King led three cheers, saying "Hip hip". The crowd then replied with "Hooray".
As the The Royal Company of Archers, who function as the Sovereign's bodyguard in Scotland, made their way towards Edinburgh Castle, the crowd broke out into a round of applause.
The Queen's coffin is set to arrive in Edinburgh at about 16:00 BST after a six-hour drive from Balmoral.
People are already lining the route in Scotland's capital ahead of the cortege arriving.
Once in Edinburgh, the Queen's coffin will remain at Holyroodhouse overnight.
On Monday afternoon, the coffin will process to St Giles' Cathedral, accompanied by the King and other members of the Royal Family.
The coffin will remain under continuous vigil for 24 hours, with the public able to pay their respects.