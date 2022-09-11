Scotland's papers: 'Reunited in grief' ahead of Queen's final journey

Several front pages lead on the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex being "reuniting in grief" to mourn the death of their grandmother. The Sunday Mail carries a photo of the princes, accompanied by the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex, during a walkabout outside of Windsor Castle.
The Scottish Mail on Sunday describes the walkabout as a show of unity by the brothers.
The Sunday Times strikes a less sentimental note on the reunion, branding it an "awkward truce" among "warring Windsors".
The Scotland on Sunday front page carries a picture of a visibly upset Countess of Wessex looking at the tributes left by well-wishers outside Balmoral.
King Charles formally being proclaimed king is the focus of the Sunday Post front page.
The detail of events in Scotland to mark the death of The Queen is on the front page of the Sunday National.
The Herald on Sunday uses its front page to speculate about the impact King Charles will have on the ongoing debate about Scottish independence.

