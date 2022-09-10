Queen Elizabeth II: Royal Family meet well-wishers at Balmoral

Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne with Zara Tindall
Three of the Queen's children Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne walked the route from Crathie Kirk back to Balmoral

Members of the Royal family have been viewing tributes and meeting well-wishers after attending a church service near Balmoral.

The Queen's three younger children, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward travelled by Land Rover to Crathie Kirk with their families.

After a short service they walked the route back to Balmoral which was lined with people and floral tributes.

Some family members appeared emotional as they read what people had written.

Her Majesty's four granddaughters Zara Tindall, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and Lady Louise Windsor, plus her eldest grandson Peter Phillips, also attended.

King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry all left Balmoral on Friday.

