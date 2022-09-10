Queen Elizabeth II: Royal Family meet well-wishers at Balmoral
- Published
Members of the Royal family have been viewing tributes and meeting well-wishers after attending a church service near Balmoral.
The Queen's three younger children, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward travelled by Land Rover to Crathie Kirk with their families.
After a short service they walked the route back to Balmoral which was lined with people and floral tributes.
Some family members appeared emotional as they read what people had written.
Her Majesty's four granddaughters Zara Tindall, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and Lady Louise Windsor, plus her eldest grandson Peter Phillips, also attended.
King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry all left Balmoral on Friday.
Members of the royal family were seen nodding to members of the public as they walked up to Balmoral towards the gates.
The family stopped to look at the flowers and read tributes, while Princess Eugenie was seen laying a bunch of flowers with the rest of the tributes.
The crowd of well-wishers at Balmoral broke out into a round of applause as the royal family waved to them.
The family spent just under 10 minutes intently reading the tributes and admiring the flowers before they returned inside Balmoral Castle.