First minister Nicola Sturgeon leads Scottish tributes to Queen
- Published
Scotland's first minister has described the death of Queen Elizabeth II as a "profoundly sad moment" for the UK and the world.
Nicola Sturgeon said Her Majesty's life had been one of extraordinary dedication and service.
And she conveyed her deepest condolences to the new King and the Royal Family.
The Queen died at Balmoral in Aberdeenshire at the age of 96.
She had been the UK's longest serving monarch after reigning for 70 years.
Her death means her oldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King and will lead the country in mourning.
A statement released by Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.
"The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
The flags at the Palace of Holyroodhouse and the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh were lowered to half mast minutes after the monarch's death was announced.
A notice of her death was also attached to the palace gate.
The parliament's presiding officer, Alison Johnstone, said the Queen had enjoyed a "long and enduring bond with Scotland and the Scottish people which will be long remembered".
The Queen's family had gathered at the Balmoral estate earlier in the day after concerns grew about her health.
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said the Queen was a "national treasure who represented the very best of our United Kingdom throughout her entire life".
And Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, said she had been a "steady constant in the life of our nation" for more than seven decades.
He added: "Most of us will have grown up knowing only her as our monarch."
The Queen maintained a deep affection for Scotland throughout her life, having spent a lot of time as a young princess with her parents at Balmoral or her maternal grandparents at Glamis Castle in Angus.
She gave her first public speech in Aberdeen in 1944, when she opened a home for the British Sailors' Society while still a teenager.
And after ascending to the throne in 1952, she maintained the Royal Family's tradition of holidaying at Balmoral every summer.