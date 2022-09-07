Ex-minister Derek Mackay defends his ferry deal role
Disgraced former Scottish government minister Derek Mackay is to return to Holyrood to give evidence to the Ferguson Marine inquiry.
Mr Mackay was transport minister when the contract was approved to build two ferries at the Port Glasgow shipyard.
He later resigned from the cabinet after it emerged he had sent more than 100 inappropriate messages to a 16-year-old schoolboy.
Mr Mackay will appear before Holyrood's Public Audit Committee.
It is running an inquiry into delays and overspends at Ferguson Marine, which is still building two ferries for Calmac's west coast routes.
The Glen Sannox and as-yet-unnamed 802 will be at least five years late when they finally come into service.
Costs have risen hugely from £97m to £250m.
There are questions over why the contract was awarded to Ferguson Marine despite concerns over its suitability.
These were raised by CMAL (Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited), which buys ferries for ferry operator CalMac. Both organisations are owned by the Scottish government.
An Audit Scotland report earlier this year also highlighted how the deal was approved by ministers in 2015 without the normal financial safeguards being in place.
Mr Mackay has not been seen in the Scottish Parliament since he stood down as finance secretary and resigned from the SNP more than two years ago. He finally left Holyrood at last year's election.
In June, he wrote to MSPs on the committee to explain that he was first aware of the issue over the financial guarantees after Ferguson had been selected as the preferred bidder for the contract.
He said he saw the detail of the issue in a submission to him just over a month later on 8 October 2015.
Mr Mackay went on to say that the recommendation in the submission from government agency Transport Scotland was "to proceed to contract award".
In his written response, Mr Mackay said he was satisfied that "all relevant officials" had been involved in the submission.
He said he had "confidence" in the recommendation as the submission had followed the "necessary process, procurement assessment and milestone stages".
The former minister said there was a high level of confidence in the yard, which had successfully completed other vessels for the CalMac fleet.
And he said there was also an expectation that there would be sufficient monitoring and oversight of the ferries.
Opposition politicians criticised the former minister's submission and said many questions remained unanswered.