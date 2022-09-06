Alister Jack reappointed as Scottish Secretary
Alister Jack has been reappointed as Scottish Secretary in the cabinet of new prime minister Liz Truss.
The MP for Dumfries and Galloway took over the job in 2019 after his predecessor David Mundell was sacked by ex-PM Boris Johnson.
Publicly neutral during the Tory leadership race, Mr Jack was previously one of Mr Johnson's big supporters.
Mr Jack said he was looking forward to helping the new prime minster tackle challenges such as the energy crisis.
He added: "Liz Truss has been clear she will deliver for people right across the UK.
"I look forward to being a part of her new cabinet as we tackle the challenges facing our country, not least the rising cost of living and ensuring the long term security of our energy supply.
"We are committed to supporting families and businesses in Scotland, and to strengthening Scotland's place as part of a vibrant and successful United Kingdom."
A former government whip, Mr Jack was first elected in the 2017 snap election but also runs a large dairy farm near his home in Dumfries.