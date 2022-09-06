Suicide the leading cause of death among young Scots

The Suicide Among Young People in Scotland report, said the suicide rate among five to 24-year-olds dipped in the first half of the 10-year period from 8.1 per 100,000 people in 2011 to a low of 4.4 per 100,000 people in 2015. It then rose to a high of 9.2 per 100,000 people in 2019.