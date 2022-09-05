In Pictures: The 15 prime ministers appointed by the Queen

The Queen with Boris JohnsonGetty Images
The Queen has appointed every prime minister since 1951

The Queen has appointed every prime minister since 1951, but Liz Truss will be the first invited to Scotland.

In a break with tradition, the new PM will not meet the Queen in London at Buckingham Palace.

On Tuesday the monarch will hold an audience with the next prime minister at Balmoral.

The Queen has appointed each prime minister since Winston Churchill in 1951. Here are all 15 leaders from her 70-year reign.

Winston Churchill 1951 - 1955

Getty Images
The Queen, with Prince Charles and Princess Anne, meets Sir Winston Churchill in 1953

Anthony Eden 1955 - 1957

Getty Images
The Queen shakes hands with Sir Anthony Eden in 1956

Harold Macmillan 1957- 1963

Getty Images
Harold Macmillan, who also served as Oxford University chancellor, welcomes the Queen to the university in 1960

Alec Douglas-Home 1963 - 1964

PA Media
The Queen speaks to Sir Alec Douglas-Home and Lady Home during a reception at Couty Hall in 1964

Harold Wilson 1964 - 1970

Getty Images
Harold Wilson with the Queen in 1969

Edward Heath 1970 - 1974

Getty Images
The Queen with Edward Heath, Richard Nixon and Pat Nixon at Chequers in 1970

Harold Wilson 1974 - 1976

Alamy
The Queen is welcomed to 10 Downing Street by Harold Wilson in 1976

James Callaghan 1976 - 1979

Getty Images
James Callaghan meets the Queen for lunch at Windsor Castle in 1977

Margaret Thatcher 1979 - 1990

Getty Images
The Queen with Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan at Buckingham Palace in 1984

John Major 1990 - 1997

PA Media
The Queen with John Major, third left, and former prime ministers Margaret Thatcher, Harold Wilson, Edward Heath and James Callaghan in 1992

Tony Blair 1997 - 2007

Getty Images
The Queen pictured with Tony Blair at Buckingham Palace as she invited him to form a government in 2002

Gordon Brown 2007 - 2010

Alamy
Gordon Brown meets the Queen in 2007

David Cameron 2010 - 2016

Getty Images
David Cameron at Buckingham Palace in 2010 as the Queen invites him to form a government

Theresa May 2016 - 2019

Getty Images
Theresa May visited Buckingham Palace as she became prime minister in 2016

Boris Johnson 2019 - 2022

Getty Images
Boris Johnson visited Buckingham Palace in 2019 to succeed Theresa May

