Scotland's papers: New PM Truss planning energy bill freeze

Scotland's papers: New PM Truss planning energy bill freezePublished15 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Most of the papers lead with Liz Truss winning the Tory leadership contest to become the UK's next prime minister. "Straight to business," says the Times Scotland as it reports that Ms Truss is expected to freeze energy bills for every household in one of her first acts in the new job.Image caption, "Cometh the hour, cometh the woman" is the headline in the Daily Mail, which say no prime minister since Margaret Thatcher "has faced a tougher in-tray". The paper says Ms Truss plans a "shock and awe" strategy on energy bills, tax and the NHS to "stamp her mark" on Britain.Image caption, The Scotsman reports that Ms Truss defeated Rishi Sunak by 81,326 votes to 60,399 votes.Image caption, "Put faith in Truss to deliver for Britain," says the Scottish Daily Express. It says the "decisive" win over Rishi Sunak makes her the third female Conservative to lead the UK.Image caption, The Herald says Ms Truss addressed Boris Johnson in her victory speech, saying he "got Brexit done", stood up to Putin" and was "admired from Kyiv to Carlisle".Image caption, Turning to her policy proposals as prime minister, the i says Ms Truss is drawing up plans with her likely chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, to lock households' gas and electricity bills at the current average of £1,971 until the end of January. The paper hears the energy lock is expected to be universal and benefit all homes.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph has a slightly different version - reporting that energy bills will be frozen until 2024, when the next general election is expected, under plans being considered by the incoming PM. The paper says the policy would last longer and cost tens of billions of pounds more than the Labour Party's proposal to cap prices at current levels until early 2023.Image caption, Liz Truss has been told by Nicola Sturgeon to "show respect" to Scotland as Ms Truss prepares to be appointed prime minister on Tuesday, according to The Metro.Image caption, The Press and Journal leads on the tasks which lie ahead for Ms Truss as the new prime minister. The paper says she was told by rivals after her win that the hard work starts now, as she faces an almost endless list of problems to tackle - such as the energy crisis and relentless strikes.Image caption, With the cost-of-living crisis spiralling out of control, the Edinburgh Evening News has launched a campaign to urge the new prime minister to take urgent action to help households and businesses in the city, with a list of demands.Image caption, The Daily Record is calling for Ms Truss to hold a general election now. The paper says she has become prime minister by default and the people of the country need to have their say. Truss won with less than 50% support from the eligible-to-vote Tory party members.Image caption, The National leads with Scotland's reaction to Ms Truss being appointed prime minister. The paper says critics have warned she is not up to the task of tackling the cost-of-living crisis and taking action to save the environment.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph also leads with criticisms of the new prime minister. A campaigner has warned that under Ms Truss people will not be able to heat their homes or eat amid the rising costs of living.Image caption, Perth-born Sky Sports News presenter Jo Wilson, 37, has announced she has been diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer and is urging women to get their smear tests, reports The Courier. The Scottish broadcaster, 37, told OK! magazine she received the diagnosis this summer and is undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment.Image caption, The Daily Star of Scotland says Ms Wilson went for a smear test in June and after further tests it was confirmed the next month that she had stage three cervical cancer, with the disease having spread to two of her lymph nodes. The presenter, who has been a presenter for Sky Sports News since 2015, recalled that the doctor has confirmed her cancer is "very treatable" and "very curable" which is a fact she says she tries to "hold onto".Image caption, A community has been left "devastated" after a container storing items used for events across north Glasgow was damaged in a fire and then ransacked by thieves, according to the Glasgow Times. The storage container, which is located on Bilsland Drive in Ruchill, was damaged after a fly-tipped bed left next to it was set alight. The damage caused to the doors also meant thieves were able to gain access.Image caption, The Evening Express reports that a drug-dealing dad who turned to pedalling cocaine and heroin in order to "provide for his family" after he lost his job in the pandemic has been jailed for 12 months. The paper says police seized 100 bags of cocaine which he flung into a garden during a police chase.