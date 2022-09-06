Scotland's papers: New PM Truss planning energy bill freeze

Image caption,

The Daily Star of Scotland says Ms Wilson went for a smear test in June and after further tests it was confirmed the next month that she had stage three cervical cancer, with the disease having spread to two of her lymph nodes. The presenter, who has been a presenter for Sky Sports News since 2015, recalled that the doctor has confirmed her cancer is "very treatable" and "very curable" which is a fact she says she tries to "hold onto".