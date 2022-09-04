Body found in search for Andy Samuel missing in dinghy
A body has been found during the search for a man who went missing after leaving his yacht in a dinghy in the Inner Hebrides.
Andy Samuel, 59, was last seen off Kinloch on Rum, a small island south of Skye, at about midnight on Tuesday.
However, an alarm was not raised until Thursday when he did not move his yacht to another location as planned.
The body has still to be formally identified, but police said Mr Samuel's family has been informed.
Dinghy found
On Thursday, the search effort involved the Stornoway coastguard helicopter and Mallaig's RNLI lifeboat.
A dinghy thought to belong to Mr Samuel was found in the area.
Coastguard rescue teams from Mallaig, Eigg, Muck, Kyle, Dunvegan and Portree were also involved.
The search was ramped up on Saturday with a police helicopter joining search efforts.
Police Scotland said there were no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.