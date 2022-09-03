Scotland's papers: Strikes binned and Queen to miss Highland games

Scotland's papers: Strikes binned and Queen to miss Highland gamesPublished3 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Many Scottish papers lead with the calling off of strikes that had been due to close hundreds of schools and leave bins unemptied across the country next week. The Scottish Sun reports that a new offer will mean a 10% pay rise for the lowest paid staff instead of special cost of living payments this year and next.Image caption, The Courier's Fife edition - one of the areas expected to be hit by refuse worker strikes - reports that union members will now be consulted on the deal. It reports that under the revised offer, workers earning up to £20,500 will receive an increase of £2,000 a year.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News leads with a photo of the clean up that took place following two weeks of bin strikes in the capital during the Edinburgh Festivals. "Clean break" is the paper's take on the strikes being called off.Image caption, A warning from the first minister on Scottish government budget cuts makes the i front page. Nicola Sturgeon said that funds for the council worker pay rise will have to come from elsewhere in the budget, with more details coming next week, the paper reports.Image caption, The Scotsman also focuses on upcoming cuts with Ms Sturgeon's warning of "tough decisions" ahead. The paper reports the first minister's intervention in the dispute was described as the "primary reason for the breakthrough".Image caption, Praise for Ms Sturgeon from trade unions for her role in the dispute makes the front page of The National. The SNP leader also said it was time for the UK government to "do its job too" and deal with the energy crisis, the paper reports.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail points to the possibility of teacher strikes as the country's largest teaching union has recommended that its members vote in favour of action in another dispute over pay.Image caption, Away from worker discontent, the Daily Record reports the Queen will miss the Braemar Gathering on Saturday - the popular Highland Games event which she attends most years. The paper says this decision has sparked concerns over her health.Image caption, Similarly, the Scottish Daily Express says that sitting for long periods of time "might be too much" for the Queen, who is 96. The paper says the Highland games is one of the monarch's favourite events that she has attended most years during her reign.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports that Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss will consider setting out plans to tackle the energy crisis within 24 hours of taking office. Plans are in place for Ms Truss, who is widely predicted to win the leadership race, to hold her first cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning, the paper says.Image caption, The Times reports that Russia is stepping up its energy war with Europe after indefinitely suspending the supply of gas through a key pipeline. Moscow scrapped Saturday's deadline for the reopening of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, the paper adds.Image caption, And the Daily Star reports energy prices are so expensive councils will not be able to afford to turn on festive lights this year.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.