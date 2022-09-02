Man admits killing friend he left outside hospital in Paisley
- Published
A man has admitted killing his friend after stabbing him then leaving him in the grounds of a hospital in Paisley.
Ben McCulloch, 27, drove Stephen Quigley, 26, to the Royal Alexandra Hospital after stabbing him in the head in an argument in March last year.
He left him outside a closed ward. Mr Quigley tried to walk to A&E for help but was found dead the next morning.
The High Court in Glasgow heard he could have survived if he had received immediate medical treatment.
McCulloch, who was initially charged with murder, pled guilty to a lesser charge of culpable homicide.
He said he left his friend a distance from A&E as he did not want to give details of how the injury happened.
The court heard the two friends were drinking in McCulloch's flat in Barrhead, East Renfrewshire, on the day of the incident.
The pair were in good spirits uploading video clips to social media.
Prosecutor Angela Gray said: "McCulloch and Mr Quigley became involved in an altercation.
"During this, McCulloch took control of the knife and struck Mr Quigley inflicting a blow to his head, causing the long-incised wound on the right side of his head."
McCulloch dropped the bleeding victim near a closed mental health ward at the Royal Alexandra Hospital.
Mr Quigley who was "unsteady on his feet" with a head injury was spotted on CCTV walking for help.
He was found dead by nursing staff at 07:00 the next morning outside the ward.
Miss Gray added: "The injury to his head would have been survivable if prompt medical attention had been secured."
McCulloch was traced to a short-term let property in Newcastle and he was arrested.
Ian Duguid QC, defending, told the court: "He knows the fact that his friend died in such circumstances is a matter of considerable difficulty for his family and he wishes to express his apologies."
Judge Lord Mulholland told McCulloch: "Be under no illusions, you were responsible for this man's death and you accept that you inflicted a significant injury to this man with a knife.
"You can expect a lengthy period in prison."
Police Scotland said they welcomed the conviction.
Det Supt Scott McCallum said: "I would like to thank all those who assisted us with our investigation."
Sentence was deferred for background reports until next month.