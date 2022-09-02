Union ballots Scottish teachers over strike action
Scotland's largest teaching union is recommending that its members vote in favour of strike action in a dispute over pay.
The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) has started a consultative ballot on the current 5% pay rise offered by local authority employers.
The EIS is asking teachers to reject the proposal in the ballot, which runs until 16 September.
The NASUWT teachers' union has also said it will reject the pay offer.
The developments came on the same day as unions called off planned strikes involving non-teaching staff in 11 council areas.
They had been due to walk out next week as part of a separate pay dispute, which also involved refuse workers.
On Friday, the executive committee of the EIS agreed to open a consultative ballot on the 5% pay offer to teachers.
General secretary Andrea Bradley called on members to reject the "insulting" pay offer and vote in favour of potential strike action to seek an improved pay settlement.
She said the 10% pay claim which had been submitted by teaching unions was "extremely measured, thoroughly evidence-based and unequivocally deserved".
"Teachers are increasingly angry that their pay is not keeping pace with the soaring cost of living, as inflation reaches unprecedented levels, and are impatient for the union to take action on their behalf," she added.
The NASUWT union has also urged local authorities body Cosla to come back with a "vastly improved offer".
"If they fail to do so we remain committed to balloting members this term for industrial action," said general secretary Patrick Roach.
The union said 582 of its members had taken part in a snapshot survey, with more than 80% saying the current offer should be rejected.