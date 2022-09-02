Unison to suspend school and waste strikes after fresh pay offer
Unison has called off strikes next week after a new offer was made to Scottish council workers in a dispute over pay.
BBC Scotland understands the new offer will mean a bigger pay rise for most staff instead of special cost of living payments this year and next.
GMB and Unite are discussing the details of the offer put forward by Cosla, the local government umbrella organisation.
The unions had earlier said they were hopeful a deal could be agreed.
Council body Cosla said it hoped the new pay offer, which was made after an 11-hour meeting on Thursday hosted by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, would mean next week's strikes would be suspended.
Unison - which represents thousands of non-teaching staff in schools and early years centres as well as refuse workers - has called off industrial action while it consults members on the new pay offer.
Non-teaching school staff are due to strike for three days next week, which would close hundreds of schools and early years centres in 11 local authority areas.
Refuse workers have already held strikes in many parts of Scotland, with a week of further action scheduled to start next week.
Councillor Katie Hagmann, Cosla's human resources spokeswoman, said the revised offer showed that councils had "listened to the concerns of our workforce and have responded positively".
She added: "Council leaders have said consistently throughout these negotiations that we very much value and are grateful to the local government workforce."
Following the meeting at St Andrews House with the first minister on Thursday, the Scottish government encouraged unions and councils to "continue to seek a fair and sustainable settlement".
Unite, the GMB and Unison had rejected an increased pay offer earlier this week.
Cosla said at the time it was disappointed that unions had turned down a deal that was at the "absolute extremes" of affordability, while Ms Sturgeon warned there was no "bottomless pit" of money to pay for an improved offer.
The bin strikes began in Edinburgh on 18 August after unions rejected an initial pay offer equivalent to a 3.5% increase.
The action then escalated last week when workers at a further 20 local authorities walked out despite a revised 5% offer.
This walkout ended on Thursday, with a second wave of strikes due to begin.
The Scottish government has given an additional £140m to councils to help fund a pay deal for council staff.
It has also offered a further £200m over two years to provide the cost-of-living payments to workers earning below £39,000.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney said at that time there was no more money for further pay increases as government finances were "finite".
Teachers consider strike
Meanwhile, Scotland's largest teaching union is now balloting its members in a separate dispute over pay.
The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) is recommending that its members reject the current 5% pay offer from local authorities and vote in favour of potential strike action.
It said that the 10% pay claim submitted by teaching unions was "extremely measured, thoroughly evidence-based and unequivocally deserved".
The NASUWT teachers' union has said it will reject Cosla's pay offer following a snapshot survey if its members.