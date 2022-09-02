Queen to miss Braemar Highland games
- Published
The Queen will miss the Braemar Gathering on Saturday, the popular Highland Games event which she attends most years.
It is understood the decision has been taken for the comfort of the Queen who has been suffering from mobility problems since last year.
The 96-year-old monarch is currently staying at Balmoral in Aberdeenshire as she does every summer.
Prince Charles is still scheduled to attend the Braemar Games.
It was announced earlier this week that the Queen will not appoint the next prime minister in London.
She will instead stay in Balmoral to do it.
The new PM and Boris Johnson will go to Scotland, in a break from tradition, for the event on 6 September.
During her 70-year-reign the Queen has always had an audience with her new prime minister at Buckingham Palace.
It is understood that the decision was taken to provide certainty for the new prime minister's diary.
The monarch has been taking her traditional summer break in Scotland with family and guests. She usually stays at the estate from August to October.
As well as ongoing mobility issues in recent months, the Queen had Covid in February this year.
In the past seven months, Buckingham Palace has tended to confirm the Queen's attendance at public engagements on the day, depending on how she is feeling.
During this time she has missed some high-profile engagements, including the State Opening of Parliament, the Platinum Jubilee Concert and the commemorative Derby.