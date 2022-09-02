Scotland's papers: FM in talks to end strikes and plans for refugees

Scotland's papers: FM in talks to end strikes and plans for refugeesPublished16 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage source, MetroImage source, The iImage source, Daily StarImage source, TelegraphImage source, HeraldImage source, NationalImage source, CourierImage source, TelegraphRelated Internet LinksGlasgow Evening TimesEdinburgh Evening NewsDundee Evening TelegraphAberdeen Evening ExpressDaily StarScottish Daily ExpressDaily Mail OnlineThe NationalThe TimesThe Scottish SunDaily RecordThe ScotsmanHerald ScotlandThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.