Suspended Scottish fire service chief steps down
- Published
The chief officer of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has stepped down following allegations over his conduct.
Martin Blunden was suspended by the service in March after the complaints emerged.
The service launched an investigation and has now announced that Mr Blundin has left his post. The nature of the allegations has not been made public.
Ross Haggart will continue as interim chief officer.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service chairwoman, Dr Kirsty Darwent, said: "We expect the highest standards of our staff and take any allegation regarding their conduct extremely seriously.
"We have robust procedures in place to ensure complaints are investigated in line with our clear policies and procedures."
Mr Blunden succeeded Alasdair Hay as chief officer in 2019.
He has previously worked for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.