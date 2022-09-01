Council strikes: Which schools are closed and when?
- Published
Schools across Scotland are being impacted by council staff strikes due to an ongoing dispute over pay.
Catering and cleaning staff, janitors and classroom assistants will go on strike in 11 different local authorities next week - but dates and school closures vary in each area.
This article is based on information that was correct at 12:00 on Thursday 1 September.
Aberdeenshire
- Strike dates 6-8 September
Aberdeenshire Council has started announcing school closures via their website.
No comprehensive list of these closures has been provided as the council said head teachers were still in the process of advising parents and carers.
Angus
- Strike dates 7-9 September
The council has so far said that all schools and early years settings should be able to open as planned on the days of strike action.
However, this is based only on members of the Unite union striking - schools may be further affected if members of other unions participate in action.
Clackmannanshire
- Closure/strike dates 6-8 September
- Reopening date 9 September
All nurseries, primaries and additional support needs (ASN) provisions would be closed.
No breakfast clubs, mid-morning snacks or after-school care would be provided, the council said, but packed lunches would be given to pupils entitled to free school meals.
Any updates can be found here.
Dundee
- Closure/strike dates 7-9 September
- Reopening date 12 September
All nurseries, primary schools and secondary schools will be closed in Dundee for three days of strike action.
Kingspark School and the Rockwell Learning Centre will also be closed on these days.
Families will be contacted directly by their school about home learning, the council said. It added that arrangements were being made for free school meal payments to be made to qualifying households.
More information can be found here.
East Renfrewshire
- Closure/strike dates 6-8 September
- Reopening date 9 September
All nurseries, primary and secondary schools, ASN provision and family centres will be closed.
The council said it intended to provide all families entitled to free school meals with a direct payment to their bank accounts to cover the three days.
Glasgow
- Closure/strike dates 6-8 September
- Reopening date 9 September
All primaries, nurseries and ASN schools will be closed.
Secondary schools will remain open but there will be no breakfast clubs, hot school meals or after-school care.
The council said it intended to provide all families entitled to free school meals with a direct payment to their bank accounts to cover the three days.
Inverclyde
- Closure/strike dates 6-8 September
- Reopening date 9 September
All schools and early years centres will be closed, with no childcare or breakfast clubs available. People who use wraparound care or childcare will not be charged or will be reimbursed, the council said.
It added that money for free school meals would be transferred into families' accounts for the closure days.
The latest updates can be found here.
Orkney
- Closure/strike dates 6-8 September
- Reopening date 9 September
Most schools in Orkney will be closed apart from the following:
Burray Nursery and Primary, Eday Nursery and Primary, North Ronaldsay Primary, North Walls Nursery and Primary, Orkney College, Papa Westray Primary, Rousay Nursery and Primary, Sanday Nursery and Primary, Shapinsay Primary and St Andrews Primary.
Papa Westray Nursery will be open on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning, but closed on Tuesday morning, Wednesday afternoon and all day Thursday.
Shapinsay Nursery will be open mornings only on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and closed in the afternoons.
North Lanarkshire
- Closure/strike dates 6-8 September
- Reopening date 9 September
All early years establishments, nurseries, primary, secondary and additional support needs schools will be closed.
Online learning will take place over the closures, the council said. This is due to be arranged through schools and communicated to parents and carers.
It added that there would be no school meals, transport, breakfast clubs or school crossing patrols.
Stirling
- Closure/strike dates 6-8 September
- Reopening date 9 September
All Stirling Council nurseries, primary schools and ASN settings will close - as will Bannockburn, Stirling and Wallace secondary schools.
The council said alternative arrangements for free school meals would be confirmed through schools.
Further updates can be found here.
South Lanarkshire
- Closure/strike dates 6-8 September
- Reopening date 9 September
All nurseries, primaries, secondaries and ASN establishments will be closed.
The council said teachers would provide tasks and activities for pupils to undertake at home "using digital platforms, traditional approaches or a mixture of both".
It said families entitled to a free school meal would receive a payment of £7.50 into bank accounts.