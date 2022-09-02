Your pictures of Scotland: 26 August-2 September

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 26 August and 2 September.

Sarah Walsh
Loch Morning: Sarah Walsh and her friend swim in Loch Lomond every morning come rain or shine. She said: "This is Jackie taking in the clear view of Ben Lomond as it's not that often we see it so clearly."
Bob Smart
Tribute trio: Bob Smart sent this image and said: "Flypast at Dunfermline Abbey of three Typhoons at Wing Commander Gordon Henderson's memorial service, who was lost in a tragic climbing accident in Pakistan last month."
Brian Nicholson
Brian Nicholson said: "Hiking up Castlelaw to photograph the heather and got the most amazing conditions as a splash of light hit the hills below."
Angus Moyse
Angus Moyse took this "lucky headshot" of a feeding swan at Keptie Pond, Arbroath.
Alasdair Leslie
Alasdair Leslie was lucky enough to witness this glorious sunset on Gullane beach.
Andrew Poole
Andrew Poole snapped his "best pal" Tili wearing a halo of light in Tweedbank in the Borders.
Steven Carenduff
Steven Carenduff sent this photo of his daughter Ella enjoying a sunset stroll on a tranquil Wigtown Bay shore.
Peter Wilkinson
Nature's share: Peter Wilkinson said: "These two little ones didn't mind sharing the feeder at the bottom of the garden in St Madoes, Perthshire."
Graham Dickie
This epic sky was photographed by Graham Dickie from Saltcoats looking Westward towards Arran.
Simon Goulding
Simon Goulding captured this dramatic shot of a swan in the sunlight at Trottick Mill Nature Reserve, Dundee.
Peter Green
Peter Green took this photo of the Bowmore distillery while on a cycling trip to Islay. He said: "The weather was very moody which added to the ambiance."
Bruce Carrington
Bruce Carrington said: "I really enjoyed watching and photographing white-tailed eagles on Loch Tuath during a recent trip to Mull. However, I was saddened to learn of the devastating impact of bird flu on this year's chicks."
Mangela Coia
Mangela Coia took this photo of a double spider's web at Broomfield pitches in Balornock, Glasgow.
Gemma Senior
Gemma Senior from Bonnybridge got close to the ground to snap this picture of Highland cows on Conic Hill, Stirling.
Mark Samson
Pretty in pink: Mark Samson took a picture of his partner capturing a sunset on her phone at St Mary's Loch in the Borders.
Douglas Samson
Goat attitude: Douglas Samson said: "This goat on the Aonach Eagach ridge looked like it could be in a KISS tribute act, complete with black lipstick."
Paul Crotty
Paul Crotty from County Durham said: "I took this on a trip through Falkirk, returning home after working in Aberdeen for a week. Great weather for a day to see the Kelpies."
Ian Jackson
You can see the minute detail of the feathers in Ian Jackson's picture of a young robin in his garden in Newton Dee, Aberdeen.
Willy van der Steen
Willy van der Steen captured this picture of a snoozing fox in a friend's garden in Glasgow.
Henry Memmott
Henry Memmott from Kirkwall said: "I just wanted to share this image from the Aurora display from the beach in Orkney - an amazing hour or so watching the dancing lights!"
Ross McLaren
Ross McLaren took this photo at Portencross, saying: "They may be hated by most people, but you can't deny jellyfish are incredible to see from underwater. There's only one here, the "second" is actually a reflection on the surface of the water."
Jeremy Browne
Jeremy Browne said: "Colourful snap taken at Strathaven Balloon Festival as this one took off and passed directly overhead."
Patrick Stutt
Patrick Stutt said: "I took this photo during a wander around Glasgow city centre using a weird fisheye lens."
Tom Kelly
Tom Kelly spotted two kingfishers on the Water of Leith, thanks to a tiny slither of sunlight lighting them up. He said: "One seemed to be panicking about something and the other appeared not to have a care in the world!"
Donalds MacLennan
Donalda McLennan took this photo in her sister Dena's garden in Morar, near Mallaig. She said: "These are her sunflowers with an amazing sunset."

