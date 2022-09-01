Scotland's papers: PM ceremony at Balmoral and hunt for tutor's body

Scotland's papers: PM ceremony at Balmoral and hunt for tutor's bodyPublished16 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scottish Daily Mail leads with the appointment of the next prime minister. For the first time in her reign, The Queen will not be able to travel to London to receive Boris Johnson and his successor at Buckingham Palace next Tuesday. She will instead appoint the next PM at Balmoral.Image caption, Detectives investigating the murder of a former Fettes College teacher believe the Scottish Borders and Northumberland "are key" to finding his body, says the Edinburgh Evening News. Police have appealed for information about a Vauxhall Vectra in the Borders, which they say could be involved in the disappearance from Edinburgh earlier in August.Image caption, The Herald reports that schools and nurseries across Scotland are set to close, with more bin strikes on the way, as council pay disputes escalate. This comes after Deputy First Minister John Swinney insisted there was "no more money" to fund pay rises that could end the dispute.Image caption, The Metro leads with BrewDog's announcement it will close six of its pubs, blaming spiralling costs and a "clueless government". The craft beer firm will shut the Hop and Anchor in Aberdeen, Smithfield Market Arms in London, Hop Hub in Motherwell and its BrewDog bars in Dalston, east London; Old Street, east London; and Peterhead, Scotland. James Watt, founder and chief executive of the company, said in a LinkedIn post that the hospitality sector faces "sheer 'rabbit in the headlights' paralysis of this zombie government" as rocketing costs threaten the future of many pubs, restaurants and bars."Image caption, The i reports that Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss is under "growing pressure" from colleagues to deliver immediate help for households and small businesses amid record rises in gas and electricity bills. The paper says Tory MPs in 'Blue Wall' seats fear an election wipeout under the new prime minister because of the worsening economic crisis and "lingering toxicity" surrounding Boris Johnson.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says Ms Truss said she is willing to look at making motorway speed limits advisory. She told party members at the final hustings in Wembley, north London, on Wednesday that she was "prepared to look at" introducing a German-style system of motorways with no speed limits, the paper says.Image caption, The National carries comments made by the ambassador for the Scottish Business Network (SBN) in Washington DC that Scotland has a "premier brand across sectors" and a "brand that opens doors". Ian Houston, who formerly worked in the US Congress on policy staff, said leaders in Scotland "do not realise how well received the brand is". The paper says former SNP MP Stephen Gethins has said the brand goes beyond that enjoyed by most countries or states which are fully independent and better use must be made of it when it comes to economic recovery.Image caption, The Scottish Sun leads with Ryan Giggs' 17-day trial which "sensationally collapsed" on Wednesday after the jury failed to reach verdicts. Mr Giggs will learn next Wednesday whether he faces a retrial after the Manchester Crown Court jury's 23 hours of deliberations ended in deadlock, the paper says.Image caption, The Scotsman reports that ministers have been warned of a "serious risk" that could see the delivery of a lifeline ferry by Ferguson Marine delayed again. The construction of hull 801, named the Glen Sannox, is "still behind schedule", with a report warning of several "serious risks" to the project.Image caption, A teenager was found dead in his bedroom by his mum after taking part in a viral TikTok challenge, says the Daily Record. Lauryn Keating, 30, discovered her 14-year-old son Leon Brown unresponsive in his room at their home in Cumbernauld on 25 August. She later learned he had attempted the "Blackout Challenge", the same trend believed to have caused 12-year-old Archie Battersbee to suffer a fatal brain injury that later led to his death.Image caption, The Press and Journal reports that women who were targeted as teenagers by a serial rapist have spoken of their relief after seeing him locked up. Ruaridh Gilmour, 23, was sentenced to five years in prison, with a three-year extension, after being found guilty of four counts of rape.Image caption, A drug gang member has been jailed after £355,000 of cocaine was found following a blaze at a Perth block of flats, reports The Courier.Image caption, The Evening Express says a stalker hounded a love interest she met online with home visits, calls and a Cliff Richard song. The paper says the nursing graduate was "seeking closure" after the man dumped her.