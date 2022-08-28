Kevin O'Gorman: Pay-outs for victims of disgraced academic
- Published
Students who were sexually abused by an academic while studying at Scottish universities have received compensation.
Heriot-Watt and Strathclyde universities have issued five-figure settlements to at least two of Kevin O'Gorman's victims.
They began civil actions after O'Gorman was convicted in 2019 of abusing seven male students.
Both universities commissioned independent reports into the affair.
Financial settlements for several others are being calculated and total pay-outs are expected to run into hundreds of thousands of pounds, The Sunday Times reported.
Fraser Blevins was abused by the professor of management at Strathclyde university in Glasgow.
He said: "It has been an immensely challenging few years, and although difficult, I am glad I made the decision to reach out to the police in the first instance and again with the civil action.
"If other victims hadn't have come forward, I wouldn't have had the courage to do so, so I am indebted to them for their bravery and noble pursuit of justice."
Another student who was abused by O'Gorman at Heriott Watt in Edinburgh added: "Testifying in court against my own PhD Supervisor was both the most psychologically challenging, and one of the best things I had ever done.
"But It took a huge toll on me, and even now, years later, I am still working on my PhD, wildly behind schedule for where I'd have like to have been at this stage in my life, where every day is a challenge to overcome the trauma I am constantly reminded of. "
The PhD student said the guilty verdict and the financial settlement had helped them to move forward.
"I look to the future with optimism, as I know that one day, I will finally finish my PhD, bury the past forever and truly, move on," the student added.
'Sleepless nights'
An independent report commissioned by Heriot-Watt University found that concerns about O'Gorman were first raised three years before he was dismissed.
It also discovered he had been suspended from the University of Strathclyde when he was recruited by Heriot-Watt.
A separate report commissioned by Strathclyde and carried out by Lord Sandison QC found that he was given a reference and allowed to take a redundancy pay-out during disciplinary action.
A spokesperson for the University of Strathclyde said: "Lord Sandison QC conducted a thorough and detailed independent examination of our systems, processes and actions. All of the inquiry's recommendations were taken on in full by the university.
"The health, safety and well-being of our students and staff are always our first priority and the independent report helped the university to enhance our procedures to safeguard members of our university community."
A Heriot-Watt University spokesman said: "We are deeply saddened at the distress inflicted on student victims by Dr O'Gorman and the impact his behaviours had on members of our university community."
He said the recommendations of the report by Morag Ross QC were accepted in full and actions were taken to implement them.
"This university treats all reports of inappropriate behaviour with the utmost seriousness. The safety and wellbeing of all our students and staff is, and always will be, our priority, and we have robust procedures in place when professional standards are not met," he said.