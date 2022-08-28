Scotland's papers: Starvation warnings and tax changes considered

Scotland on Sunday
The cost of living crisis is prominent in the papers again. Scotland on Sunday delivers a stark warning that people living in the most remote and northerly areas could "freeze or starve" as energy bills go up 80%.
The Sunday Post also leads with warnings that the soaring fuel bills could lead to people dying, with Scots families being the most at risk in the UK. It writes that about 470,000 homes in Scotland are on expensive pre-paid meters.
The Herald on Sunday leads with an exclusive report on the £7bn dividends paid out to ScottishPower shareholders in the 14 years since Spanish company Iberdrola took control.
A report on the "catastrophic failure" that caused the energy crisis by the UK government makes the front page of The Sunday National under the headline How the Tories Turned the Lights Out.
The Sunday Mail reports that "mega-rich" Conservative MP Alister Jack is getting taxpayer money to heat his second home - and calls him tone deaf as millions face crippling energy bills.
The Sunday Times' Scotland edition says the SNP is considering increasing taxes for higher earners as it tries to ease the public spending crisis.
The Sunday Telegraph reports that Liz Truss, currently favourite to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister, is considering a "nuclear" VAT cut of 5%. The paper says the measure, modelled on Gordon Brown's response to the 2008 financial crisis, would cost the government £38.4bn a year, but would save the average household £1,300.
A health warning over bin strikes makes the front page of the Scottish Sunday Express, which writes that decontamination may be needed in the streets as rubbish piles up.
The Scottish Mail on Sunday reports that a former banker has claimed a £200,000 donation he made to Prince Charles's Dumfries House project has effectively been stolen after an ethics committee ruled he was not an appropriate donor.
And the Sun on Sunday reports that Prince Andrew's "loyal" daughters, princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, have asked Prince Charles to allow their dad to return to royal duties.

