Bin strike pay talks focus on the lowest paid

Talks to end Scotland's bin strikes are under way as community clear-up efforts begin in Edinburgh.

More councils joined the action on Friday as negotiations over the pay dispute resumed.

BBC Scotland understands talks are inching towards an offer that is similar to that made by the UK government to council workers in England.

This would involve a £1,925 flat rate pay offer for the lowest paid.

Refuse workers in Edinburgh are more than halfway through a two-week strike that has left bins overflowing on the streets.

Charity groups and local businesses are now clearing some of the mess in the centre of the capital.

Further strikes have also been scheduled on dates between 6 and 13 September by refuse workers in more than 20 council areas.

Schools, nurseries and early years' centres in many areas are also due to see strikes from union members, including catering staff, janitors and classroom assistants, next month.

Talks between council and unions in Edinburgh on Friday are the third day in a row both sides have met.

Cosla said the unions had rejected a pay offer earlier this week that would have meant the lowest paid 12% of council workers would get a pay increase of more than 5%.

It has also said the latest pay offer amounted to "one of, if not the best offer in decades for Scottish local government workers" with some workers getting an overall 7.36% increase.

Image caption, Striking workers outside a refuse plant in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire

Unions have called for more funding from the government to pay for an improved offer and rejected a request from the government to suspend the strikes while negotiations were held with Cosla.

Meanwhile, a religious group has said it will be putting 30 trade bins in five locations across Edinburgh city centre and getting its volunteers to fill them.

A spokesman for the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church said: "We are working with a local contractor with permission from Edinburgh City Council and once filled the bins will be collected and the waste disposed of and the bins replaced.

"We see this as an ongoing operation until a satisfactory pay resolution is reached."

But trade unions have argued the church's Rapid Relief Team's volunteers should put their energies elsewhere.

A GMB Scotland spokesman said: "We'd much rather these volunteers back our members' struggle for a pay increase that confronts this cost-of-living crisis, so we can tackle the spread of working poverty among Scotland's key workers."

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has described the bin situation in Edinburgh as already being "deeply concerning" for public health, with visitors to the city's arts festival speaking of their shock at the piles of waste lying next to overflowing public bins.

He said the latest round of talks were aimed at ensuring there was "intense dialogue" around resolving the dispute, adding: "I do hope that leads to substantive progress.

Image caption, James David Lee and Megan Alexander have tidied up the rubbish scattered in front of overflowing bins on the Grassmarket

'It's got so bad now we are cleaning it up'

One of the areas of Edinburgh worst affected by the bins strike is the Grassmarket.

James David Lee, a member of staff at Biddy Mulligan's pub on the historic street, said he and his colleagues had taken to cleaning up the mess nine days into the strike.

He said: "It's got so bad now and it's outside our work so we are cleaning it up.

"We take pride in our work and we don't like to see the outside of our pub looking like this.

"Something we have seen is the disappearance of performers due to the bins overflowing. Normally the Grassmarket would be full of performers and jugglers."

Image caption, An ice-cream seller next to the biggest pile of rubbish on the Grassmarket has been forced to close

Fellow bar worker Megan Alexander, added: "I'm finding this disgusting work. It's certainly not our job. I feel a bit upset about it all.

"Our neighbour who runs an ice-cream shop has had to close due to the rubbish.

"His queue is normally way down the Grassmarket. It's terrible he's had to close due to the bins."

The bar workers said once they had bagged up all rubbish outside the pub they hoped their private refuse collection company would collect it.

Is there a bin strike in my area?

Refuse workers in Edinburgh began industrial action on 18 August. Bin collectors from 12 other councils began their strike on 24 August:

Aberdeen

Angus

Dundee

East Ayrshire

East Renfrewshire

Falkirk

Glasgow

Highland

Inverclyde

South Ayrshire

South Lanarkshire

West Lothian

East Lothian expect domestic bin collections to continue despite strike action because of the number of workers involved.

From 26 August, workers will join the strike action in:

Aberdeenshire

Clackmannanshire

North Lanarkshire

Stirling

Midlothian

Orkney

Perth and Kinross

The industrial action runs until the end of the month in most local authority areas though some councils have fewer strike days.

On various days between 6 and 13 September, refuse workers will also strike in:

Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen City

Angus

Clackmannanshire

Dumfries and Galloway

Dundee

East Ayrshire

East Dunbartonshire

East Lothian

East Renfrewshire

Edinburgh

Falkirk

Fife

Glasgow

Highland

Inverclyde

Midlothian

Orkney

Perth and Kinross

North Ayrshire

South Ayrshire

South Lanarkshire

North Lanarkshire

Stirling

West Lothian

Where are school and nursery staff set to strike?

Some staff in schools, nurseries and early years' centres in these council areas are scheduled hold strikes between 6, 7, 8 and 9 September, with the exact days differing between local authorities.