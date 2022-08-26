Scotland's papers: 'Record' energy hike and teachers in strike vote

Scotland's papers: 'Record' energy hike and teachers in strike votePublished33 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Many of the front pages -out before the energy price cap was announced - lead with speculation that it would rise to more than £3,500. Millions of people are facing an 80% increase in bills from October, declares the i.Image caption, The Herald says Ofgem has been warned it will be sued in a Scots-backed court action which could see fuel bills cost more than people's monthly mortgage payments. The paper says the Highlands and Islands Housing Associations Affordable Warmth Group has teamed up with the Good Law Project and Fuel Poverty Action to raise concern that the market regulator Ofgem is unlawfully failing to take measures to protect vulnerable customers from soaring energy bills.Image caption, The Scotsman leads with a think-tank warning that failing to act on the energy crisis could bankrupt energy firms and cost the UK more in the long run. The Resolution Foundation questioned a lack of investment on dealing with the cost of living issue, saying "clearly more is going to be needed" on top of tax cuts. The Scottish Chambers of Commerce pleaded for support to save businesses they claim are on the brink of collapse.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News reports that the owner of a family-run shop is facing a "nightmare" electricity bill hike and says he could be forced to shut or stay open in a "blackout". Asif Mohammad who owns Fazal and Sons convenience store in Moredun, was told by Scottish Power that the cost of his electricity would be almost £70,000 under a one-year contract - a monthly cost of £5000.Image caption, With the price cap rising, The Daily Telegraph says the new prime minister will announce plans to help people with their energy bills within days of being in No 10. A Treasury source has said the chancellor has been working so the incoming PM "can hit the ground running", according to the paper.Image caption, The Times says Liz Truss has accepted that the energy crisis will define her premiership if she becomes the next prime minister. The Tory leadership candidate held talks with the business secretary, her prospective chancellor and other senior members of her team about a "big package" of help, the paper says.Image caption, Nicola Sturgeon has been accused by opposition parties of "falling asleep at the wheel" for flying to Denmark during Scotland's strike chaos, according to the Scottish Daily Mail. The paper says she flew to Denmark on Thursday to open a new "Nordic office". The Scottish government building will cost taxpayers an estimated £600,000 a year in upkeep for its day-to-day running and hospitality costs.Image caption, The Metro reports that teachers have become the latest group to ballot for industrial action in Scotland. The paper says all primaries and nurseries in Glasgow will close for three days next month, when separate strike action is held by school cleaners.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express says early-years staff, support workers and administration personnel in Glasgow are among school employees who will strike from 6 September through to 8 September.Image caption, The Courier reports that school staff across Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross are set to go on strike next month and will be joined by janitors, cleaners, school-crossing patrollers and catering workers.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph leads with Unite's announcement of a second eight-day bin strike, with Fife workers joining the industrial action next month.Image caption, Sean Connery's wife and family staged a celebration of his life to mark what would have been his 92nd birthday on Thursday, says the Daily Record. The paper says his wife Micheline, 93, and other family members attended a lavish event at the Dalmeny Estate near Edinburgh after arriving in Scotland in a specially hired luxury train. It is believed his family have spent the past three days scattering his ashes around the country at his favourite spots.Image caption, For the first time in history the Queen will appoint the new prime minister at Balmoral instead of Buckingham Palace, the Sun reports. The monarch, 96, is in Scotland on her traditional summer break and has been advised to stay put, declares the paper.Image caption, The National leads with a poll which it says found key arguments for independence are winning round Scottish voters. The paper says the Ipsos Scotland poll shows distrust of Westminster and a feeling Scotland is moving in a different direction from England politically are the strongest arguments for ending the Union. Asked if they found the argument that the people of Scotland want to "take the country in a very different political direction to England", 59% of respondents said they found this "very" or "fairly" convincing, while only 36% found it "not very" or "not at all" convincing.Image caption, The Glasgow Times has an interview with a victim of a Glasgow pensioner who sexually abused three young girls and is now behind bars after "police swoop" on his luxury Spanish villa and brought him back to Scotland to face justice. John Mair, 74, had been living a champagne lifestyle at the opulent Hacidenda Riquelme golf resort in Sucina when he was detained on a European arrest warrant. 