Scotland's papers: 'Record' energy hike and teachers in strike vote

The National leads with a poll which it says found key arguments for independence are winning round Scottish voters. The paper says the Ipsos Scotland poll shows distrust of Westminster and a feeling Scotland is moving in a different direction from England politically are the strongest arguments for ending the Union. Asked if they found the argument that the people of Scotland want to "take the country in a very different political direction to England", 59% of respondents said they found this "very" or "fairly" convincing, while only 36% found it "not very" or "not at all" convincing.