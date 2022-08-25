Is there a bin strike in my area?
- Published
Refuse workers from 13 of Scotland's 32 councils are taking strike action in a row over pay while some school and nursery staff are also due to walk out next month.
Here is a list of the councils affected.
Refuse workers in Edinburgh began industrial action on 18 August. Bin collectors from 13 other councils began their strike on 24 August:
- Aberdeen
- Angus
- Dundee
- East Ayrshire
- East Renfrewshire
- Falkirk
- Glasgow
- Highland
- Inverclyde
- South Ayrshire
- South Lanarkshire
- West Lothian
East Lothian expect domestic bin collections to continue despite strike action because of the number of workers involved.
From 26 August, a further six councils will see workers join the action:
- Aberdeenshire
- North Lanarkshire
- Stirling
- Midlothian
- Orkney
- Perth and Kinross
The industrial action runs until the end of the month in most local authority areas though some councils have fewer strike days.
Where are school and nursery staff set to strike?
Industrial action by staff in schools, nurseries and early years' centres in nine council areas are scheduled to walk out on 6, 7 and 8 September:
- Aberdeenshire
- Clackmannanshire
- East Renfrewshire
- Glasgow City
- Inverclyde
- Orkney
- North Lanarkshire
- Stirling
- South Lanarkshire