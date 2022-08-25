Trolley on the line: ScotRail tracks go viral
- Published
ScotRail's automated station announcements have become an unexpected viral hit, after the recordings were released to the public.
Following one of the operator's more bizarre Freedom of Information Requests (FOIs), more than 2,000 audio tracks were published, all featuring voice artist Alison Mackay.
Software enthusiasts and amateur DJs have turned them into quirky tunes.
ScotRail joked about "releasing its first album".
The FOI audio file was two hours in length and contained all announcements ScotRail had access to.
Daily Record reporter Jon Brady first discovered the track after it was released in June and tweeted about it.
Bizarre FOI find of the day: Scotrail has openly published a two-hour long sound file containing every single element of its automated station announcements — Jon Brady (@jonbradyphoto) August 19, 2022
"It's just been bizarre," he told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme.
"I thought it might have had a couple of people come back to me about it but the response has just been phenomenal."
Designer and developer Matt Eason saw his tweet when it had already gone viral and decided to make a remix.
If you're still awake, and you enjoyed this, and you like low-fi ambient beats to relax/study to, and you like trains, and you like Scotland, then you might like — Matt Eason (@MattEason) August 19, 2022
Relax to Scottish train announcements over low-fi beats or whatever YouTube music you want https://t.co/DsOSNGnKFt
His song Ambient Scotrail Beats was made by layering a track from YouTube artist Lofi Girl with the ScotRail announcements.
It includes the line - "There is a supermarket trolley on the line" - which Mr Eason says is his favourite.
"It's so specific that was the object they choose," he said.
"You get trampolines blown onto the line sometimes, you get helium balloons blown into overhead wires but for some reason they chose shopping trolleys as the one that they would have a special announcement for."
Other remixes made by Twitter users include a version of the Grammy-nominated song, Barbra Streisand by Duck Sauce.
The words "Barbra Streisand" have been replaced with the announcement "Glasgow Central".
Since @jonbradyphoto requested it (and it *does* scan better), the Glasgow Central remix! — AJ, Fringe chaos era (@uisgebeatha) August 20, 2022
One version, "Gettin' ScotRailed", placed a heavy beat underneath the announcements.
Work in progress (that may progress no further). — Alan Archer-Boyd (@alanarcherboyd) August 20, 2022
I call it "Gettin' Scot RAILED" pic.twitter.com/VcSqEOpdWt
Another Twitter user made the announcements into a jazz remix.
I put this over the avant-garde jazz of Archie Shepp and it sounds like a subversive Steve Reich track — Sam Gonçalves (@SidlingBears) August 19, 2022
One version was even accompanied by a psychedelic video.
And a whole album of remixes has been made by @eclatcrewberlin.
The ScotRail FOI and its remixes also caught the attention of BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James.
On his breakfast show on Monday, he called the original audio track "soothing" but said the potential for remixes was "dangerous".
Mr Eason has split the original FOI audio track up into separate announcements.
He also created a Google Drive link for people to download the separate announcements and put a spreadsheet up for people to transcribe them.
'Nerd catnip'
"Putting it up and asking Twitter to transcribe it was like nerd catnip," he said.
"There's a lot of sub-groups on Twitter and train enthusiasts are one of them."
He added that he didn't count himself as a rail fanatic but he enjoyed taking the train when it was on time.
In a statement, a ScotRail spokesman said: "Our train announcements ensure our customers are kept informed throughout their journey and are an important part of the customer experience.
"We are pleased that our train announcements have been enjoyed by many following the release of our long-awaited debut album, and we think this would be a great addition to your favourite playlist.
"We have enjoyed listening to the many remixes and it is our dream to collaborate with some of our talented customers for our next album."