Kayaker Nick Ray: I'll paddle off to sea and not come back for a year
By Angus Cochrane
BBC Scotland News
- Published
In a sea of bleak headlines, adventurer Nick Ray is aiming to provide an "antidote" to doom and gloom.
Three years on from making an attempt on his own life, the sea kayaker and mental health blogger is embarking on a year-long trip around Scotland's coast.
The Tobermory man's openness about depression has seen him become something of a social media sensation, with his 25,000 followers also marvelling at his incredible encounters with wildlife.
Now Ray hopes his most ambitious trip yet can help brighten up the lives of even more people.
On Sunday, he is marking his 59th birthday by heading out to sea.
Ray doesn't intend to return until his 60th. "I'll paddle off out of Tobermory and not come back for another year," he tells BBC Scotland.
Originally from Zimbabwe, Ray has worked as an Outward Bound instructor in Africa and Britain.
He moved to Scotland 20 years ago with his wife Karen, ultimately settling on Mull.
But he's leaving behind his life on land, including a small jewellery-making business, for the next 12 months.
He has packed a year's worth of essentials, including a "roomy" tent, flares and even a wood burner, into his cherished kayak. "I'll probably find room for a bottle of Talisker too," he says.
"The whole idea of this journey is just to immerse myself in Scotland. But the deeper point behind the trip is mental health."
Ray's depression has led to multiple hospitals stays and an attempt on his life in May 2019.
Yet he has always found solace in the outdoors and recently managed to publish a book on a 2,000-mile kayaking trip to all of Scotland's lifeboat stations in 2015.
This time, the adventurer has no fixed itinerary.
He will contend with potentially treacherous crossings in "unpredictable seas", making camp each night on land.
"I don't know where I'm going to end up," Ray says.
"I may get up to Shetland. I might get out to the east coast. I'll definitely get out to the Hebrides.
"It's just going to be incredible exploring Scotland."
The kayaker first built his now sizeable online following through his blog, Life Afloat. He will document his year-long journey on his YouTube channel.
"It's really heart-warming," he tells the BBC.
"A lot of people seem to have bought into the excitement. It's nice having interactions with folks from all around the world."
While Ray emphasises the benefits of connecting with nature, he knows that escaping into the wilderness for a year is a fantasy for most people – particularly at a time when millions are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.
The Royal College of Psychiatrists has warned those living with a mental illness "are more likely to suffer the consequences of the looming economic downturn".
"I really don't want to come across like I'm living it like an Instagram moment and showing off," Ray says. "That's not my objective at all.
"It feels like an indulgence to be stepping off out of the mainstream. I feel like I should somehow be more active to try and help.
"But folks came back to me to say that I am helping.
"It was really lovely to hear, that by sharing my experiences that really in a way it is an antidote and people feel buoyed by that."
As he heads out for open water, Ray hopes his 12-month voyage will become a symbol of hope for others.
He adds: "If I can get through the winter and I can come through the other side into the spring time, into the summer, it's a bit like experiencing my depression.
"I'll be going into the darkness and the blackness and coming out into the lighter world on the other side."