Olympic cyclist Katie Archibald tried to save dying partner
Olympian Katie Archibald said she tried desperately to save her partner Rab Wardell as he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest in bed beside her.
The champion cyclist expressed her devastation after Wardell, a mountain biker, died aged 37 on Tuesday morning.
His death came two days after he won the Scottish MTB XC Championships in Dumfries and Galloway.
Archibald, 28, made an emotional statement in a social media post on Wednesday morning.
She tweeted: "I think you've heard that Rab died yesterday morning.
"I still don't understand what's happened; if this is real; why he'd be taken now – so healthy and happy.
"He went into cardiac arrest while we were lying in bed. I tried and tried, and the paramedics arrived within minutes, but his heart stopped and they couldn't bring him back."
Archibald added :"Mine stopped with it. I love him so much and need him here with me. I need him here so badly, but he's gone. I can't describe this pain."
She went on to thank everyone who had made tributes.
Her Twitter thread ended with: "I can't bear to talk about him in the past tense to say anything myself. You mean everything to me, Rab. I love you."
Wardell, a former Commonwealth Games cyclist, appeared on BBC Scotland's The Nine programme on Monday evening, just hours before his death.
He described how he had overcome three punctures to win at Kirroughtree Forest on Sunday despite enduring three punctures.
His win was described as a "show of incredible resilience" by British Cycling.
Recalling the race the day after on The Nine, Wardell said: "To be honest, it was a bit of a disaster, but I just have to keep on trucking and keep racing.
"I guess I still felt confident that I'd be able to catch the leaders and win so I just gave it my best shot - what more can you do?"
Scottish Cycling said it was "devastated" to confirm the death of its former employee and international mountain biker Wardell.
"We have very little information at this stage, but we send our love and support to his family, friends and all those in our community who knew him," the organisation posted on Twitter.
The Scottish Cross Country Association, which runs the mountain bike race series, said Wardell's death was the "saddest news".
A statement on the association's Facebook page said: "Our deepest sympathy to his friends, family and loved ones.
"He will be truly missed by our community and his determination, talent and friendship will live on in all our hearts and memories.
"I'm sure more eloquent words will be written by many but RIP Rab. Our Champion, Our Inspiration, Our Friend."