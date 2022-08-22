The Herald appoints Catherine Salmond as first female editor
The Herald newspaper has appointed Catherine Salmond as the first female editor in its 239-year history.
Ms Salmond joins from Scotland on Sunday where she has been editor since August last year.
She has previously held senior roles including live news editor at the Edinburgh paper's sister titles The Scotsman and Edinburgh Evening News.
Ms Salmond will replace Donald Martin who is standing down as editor-in-chief of the Newsquest paper on 31 August.
She said: "I am honoured to be joining The Herald and am confident this new chapter in its rich history will be an exciting one.
"I will lead with passion and firmness, championing the title and its staff, while ensuring we offer the robust, incisive, and energetic journalism expected online and in print from what is one of Scotland's great news brands.
"We are all aware of the pressures facing our industry, but The Herald is well placed to meet them head on, with a talented, determined, and forward-thinking team."
Newsquest Scotland editor-in-chief, Callum Baird, added: "It was clear that Catherine's ambition for the title matched our own and we look forward to seeing how she can work with the team to deliver her vision."